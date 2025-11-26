Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Tanmiah Food Company, one of the Kingdom’s leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, has announced a new collaboration with Big Idea Ventures (BIV), a global venture capital firm specializing in food, agriculture, and alternative protein technologies. The MoU was signed at the recent US–Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., underscoring the depth of economic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America (U.S.).

The partnership lays the foundation for joint initiatives that support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 food-security goals, particularly in strengthening the red-meat supply chain and building sustainable alternatives to imported feed ingredients.

Tanmiah and BIV will work together to identify opportunities to acquire equity interests in established U.S. red-meat producers subject to satisfactory financial, legal, and operational due diligence. Under a phased transaction approach, the two companies will also assess upstream opportunities including feedlots, breeding herds, and supporting infrastructure in line with the Kingdom’s growing demand for secure, resilient and sustainable red-meat supply chains.

The collaboration will also focus on developing an agricultural ecosystem dedicated to cultivating alternative sustainable, locally grown feed ingredients. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported feedstocks while enabling more resilient and cost-efficient poultry and dairy production systems.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, said: “Our collaboration with Big Idea Ventures brings global expertise into the Kingdom at a time when demand for sustainable, local solutions is rapidly growing. The partnership will enable access to new sources of capital as well as multiple M&A opportunities in the USA market. Together, we aim to build a stronger red-meat value chain, accelerate sustainable feed alternatives, and unlock long-term investment that supports Tanmiah’s strategic goals.”

Zein Attar, Managing Director and CHRO at Tanmiah Food Company, said:

“This agreement reflects our support for Vision 2030’s mission to build a more secure, innovative, and self-reliant food ecosystem. By partnering with Big Idea Ventures, we are creating a platform that blends international best practice with Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing agricultural capabilities and wider economy. The MoU will drive scalable sustainable models, mobilize targeted investment, and unlock long-term strategic value for the Kingdom’s food system.”

Andrew D. Ive, General Managing Partner of Big Idea Ventures, said: "Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets for food-tech and sustainable agriculture. This agreement allows us to bring innovation, investment, and global best practice into solutions that strengthen the Kingdom's food-security agenda. We look forward to working with Tanmiah and other strategic partners in Saudi Arabia to develop sustainable feed production and resilient supply chains that support Vision 2030."

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 149 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com.

About Big Idea Ventures:

Big Idea Ventures is a global venture capital and innovation company investing in, building, and accelerating technologies across food, agriculture, and materials. With teams in New York, Paris, Singapore, and the MENA region, and more than 160 investments across 30 countries, the firm gives partners access to world-leading innovation through fund management, venture building, and global innovation programs. Supported by Vevolution, its digital platform connecting over 2,000 startups with corporates and investors, Big Idea Ventures delivers curated deal flow, research, and ecosystem insight that accelerate sustainable innovation. The firm works with governments, corporations, and universities to bring new technologies to market, strengthen supply chains, and create long-term impact across global food and agriculture systems.