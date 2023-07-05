Riyadh: – Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281, “Tanmiah” or “The Company”), an established market leader in the provision of poultry and other meat products in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce that it has received multiple prestigious awards recognizing its excellence in sustainability and innovation. These awards include 2023’s, Product of the Year and Forbes Top 10 Innovative Companies in Sustainability.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah, said, "We are honored to receive these awards, which are a testament to our employees' hard work and dedication. By supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives to achieve sustainability goals, we have been committed to providing high-quality Halal food products that meet our consumers' needs and preferences, while contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. We look forward to continuing to innovate, enhance our operations, and maintain our commitment to excellence in the industry while aligning with Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program.”

Demonstrating the Company’s commitment to excellence in product development and customer satisfaction, Tanmiah won the coveted Product of the Year 2023 in the Fresh Chicken Eco-Friendly category for its Oxo-Biodegradable packaging. In addition, Tanmiah’s products have been chosen by consumers as the best in showcasing innovation and quality in their products.

Forbes has recognized Tanmiah as one of the top 10 companies in Saudi Arabia for their commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices in the supply of essential needs. This achievement underpins Tanmiah’s commitment to environmental sustainability through following a circular economy model to increase production efficiency.

Ahmed Osilan, Executive Board Member and Managing Director at Tanmiah, said, “Tanmiah Food Company is proud to be recognized as one of the leading companies in ESG practices in Saudi Arabia. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation is aligned with our 2030 strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiatives. Through our circular economy model and commitment to environmental stewardship, we increase production efficiency to provide "Made in Saudi" products and positively impact our society through our commitment to excellence.”

Tanmiah has been operating for over 60 years and has grown to become one of the most respected food producers in the region. These awards reflect the Company's dedication to quality, innovation and sustainability, and position it as a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, as well as animal feed and health products. It is a publicly listed company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah’s fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. As of 31 March 2023, Tanmiah operates 114 farms as well as six hatcheries, two feed mills, four slaughterhouses, and 13 dry and cold storage facilities located in Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements. A forward-looking statement is any statement that does not relate to historical facts or events and can be identified by the use of such words and phrases as “according to estimates”, “anticipates”, “assumes”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “is of the opinion”, “may”, “plans”, “potential”, “predicts”, “projects”, “should”, “to the knowledge of”, “will”, “would” or, in each case their negatives or other similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements containing information on future financial results, plans, or expectations regarding our business and management, our future growth or profitability and general economic and regulatory conditions and other matters affecting us.

Forward-looking statements reflect our management’s (“Management”) current views of future events, are based on Management’s assumptions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The occurrence or non-occurrence of an assumption could cause our actual financial condition and results of operations to differ materially from, or fail to meet expectations expressed or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Our business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to become inaccurate. These risks include fluctuations prices, costs, ability to retain the services of certain key employees, ability to compete successfully, changes in political, social, legal, or economic conditions in Saudi Arabia, worldwide economic trends, the impact of war and terrorist activity, inflation, interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations and Management’s ability to timely and accurately identify future risks to our business and manage the risks mentioned above.

