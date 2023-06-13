Dubai: MoEngage, the most-trusted, insights-led customer engagement platform and Tanla, one of the leading and the most preferred global CPaaS providers, have partnered to enable highly personalized and superior customer experiences at scale!

This partnership under MoEngage’s Catalyst Partner Program, will enable over 1200 leading global brands working with MoEngage, to access crucial engagement channels like WhatsApp and SMS. This partnership strengthens Tanla's commitment to providing relevant, personalized, timely, and future-ready customer engagement to enterprises and their end-users.

Customer experience in today’s world has undergone a massive transformation, with interactions happening on a personal level, across multiple devices and touchpoints. In fact, 82% of customers feel more positive about a brand after engaging with their personalized content.

With more businesses being cognizant of this paradigm shift in consumer behavior, AI-powered conversational messaging and interactions will act as catalysts for accelerating the adoption of new engagement channels and omnichannel servicing.

In order to stay connected with customers, it is essential that brands ensure consistent and personalized engagement across new-age digital channels like WhatsApp, complemented by traditional channels like SMS, IVR, and call centers, among others.

To deliver this holistic customer experience, marketers need to eliminate data silos, orchestrate consumer journeys across channels, and engage customers on the most relevant channels (based on their preferences) and at the right time.

Tanla’s proven expertise in the cloud communications space, combined with its ability to leverage the latest technological solutions swiftly, makes MoEngage’s differentiated engagement platform a perfect fit to offer consumers a more meaningful experience.

“With wide-ranging industry expertise across banking, insurance, automotive, E-commerce, and FMCG, Tanla’s partnership with MoEngage offers businesses the opportunity to build highly personalized, omnichannel communication experiences at scale. We genuinely want all enterprises to leverage the ability and communicate via preferred channels for optimal customer experiences. This will empower brands to have a deeper connection with their consumers and drive loyalty,” mentioned Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Tanla, while speaking about the partnership.

With Tanla’s channel capabilities and MoEngage’s full-stack customer engagement solution, businesses can explore both immediate and long-term engagement strategies without worrying about operational issues such as security, deliverability, and reliability.

“At MoEngage, we like to lead with insights and engage with heart. We provide brands with actionable insights across channels and touchpoints, which can be used to personalize communication with their audience. Using Tanla’s highly scalable cloud infrastructure and best-in-class messaging solutions, combined with our advanced, insights-led capabilities, consumer brands in the region can meaningfully engage their customers and drive extraordinary business results.” said Raviteja Dodda, Founder and CEO, MoEngage.

About Tanla

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's leading and largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually with its extensive suite of solutions like cloud-based communication APIs, AI-powered omnichannel marketing automation, business process automation solutions and solving for unsolicited messages with world’s first blockchain-enabled promotional communications stack and meeting the needs of the world’s largest enterprises across industries like telecom, retail, BFSI, media, and many more.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. More than 1,200 brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage is trusted by global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreq Bank, AMC Theaters, DAMAC Properties, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Vodafone, and more. MoEngage was recognized as a Customers’ Choice Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for the Multichannel Marketing Hubs Report and a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023 Evaluation.

