The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced its support for the expansion project of Al-Sater Markets and dozens of employment opportunities for Bahrainis, in addition to career development opportunities for 43 of its Bahraini employees. This was facilitated through Tamkeen’s National Employment Program and Wage Increment Program with the purpose of empowering Al Sater Markets with the human capital needed through their expansion project in the Kingdom. It’s worth mentioning that Al Sater Market’s management is highly committed to increasing the Bahrainization rate within their organization, which stands at around 45% in their current branches as of this year.

On this occasion, Mr. Kahlid AlBayat, Chief Growth Officer at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), highlighted Tamkeen’s commitment to supporting expansion and growth plans of local enterprises due to their direct impact on the national economy. He stated: “We commend the efforts of Bahraini enterprises to expand their operations and attract more specialized national talent by leveraging Tamkeen’s various support programs to support their growth plans and achieve further success. The expansion of Al-Sater Markets will create job opportunities for national talent, while also providing current Bahraini employees with the necessary training and development to drive this project.”

Mr. Hussain Mohammed Ali, CEO of Al-Sater Markets said: “we are pleased with this fruitful collaboration with Tamkeen, which will contribute to enhancing the growth of our business and providing more job opportunities for Bahraini talent, as well as expanding our service offerings. The support will enable us to develop the skills of Bahraini employees currently employed in our branches by providing them with necessary training and career development opportunities and benefiting from Tamkeen’s Wage Increment Program.”

This support comes in alignment with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars; increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and adoption of technology.