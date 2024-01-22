Manama, Bahrain: The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the renewal of its ongoing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is aimed at furthering support for the Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) at the University of Bahrain and Bahrain Polytechnic. This collaboration, now in its fourth year, is dedicated to bolstering students' digital proficiency, expediting Bahrain's digital transformation, and addressing challenges faced by some organizations within the public sector. As a leading global tech institution, AWS brings invaluable practical expertise, diverse services, and access to cutting-edge technologies, enriching the CIC initiative.

Tamkeen's support encompasses the cost of training, including consultancy services focused on cloud innovations and the creation of prototypes. The initiative is designed to equip students with essential digital skills through comprehensive training.

Over the past years, the Cloud Innovation Centers supported over 100 students in their endeavors to develop innovative solutions through intensive practical training with AWS experts. This resulted in 34 prototypes developed as proposals for a number of public sector organizations.

The challenges that were addressed include the labor-intensive and time-consuming manual procedures for monitoring and documenting the water temperature in fish farms, which were carried out based on the knowledge and expertise of the employees rather than a scientific base. In addition to developing solutions aimed at farmers to support them with monitoring crops and detecting pests and diseases in real-time, enabling the farmers to make quick and informed decisions.

Tamkeen Executive Director of Programs and Partnership Development, Ali Hasan said, “This initiative aligns with Tamkeen's mission to develop the skills of Bahraini talent, ensuring their readiness for the labor market and bolstering their competitiveness, both locally and internationally, therefore enhancing their position as employees of choice in the labor market.”

He added: “The Cloud Innovation Centers play a pivotal role in cultivating a robust pool of skilled Bahrainis, in addition to serving as advanced platforms focused on tackling challenges encountered by the public sector, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. By facilitating collaboration among relevant authorities and empowering local talent with cloud computing expertise, these centers help bring about innovative solutions that transform challenges into rewarding job opportunities of high quality and impact."

Cloud computing plays a pivotal educational role by providing students invaluable opportunities to refine their skills for future employment. It fosters a collaborative learning environment and a deep understanding of cutting-edge technologies. Recognizing cloud computing as a distinct competitive advantage for students in the jobs market is increasingly crucial due to its role in honing adaptability and problem-solving skills, both vital aspects of success in today's tech-driven world.

The information and communication technology (ICT) sector made a significant contribution of 6.8% to Bahrain’s real GDP in 2022, marking a consistent upward trajectory. Notably, there has been a surge in the demand for cloud services in Bahrain, driven by companies migrating their ICT infrastructures to the cloud. This trend presents opportunities for firms to offer cloud storage services, software, and other cloud-based solutions.

This initiative is aligned with Tamkeen’s 2024 strategic priorities, which are focused on economic impact and the private sector under three pillars: increasing economic participation through new employment opportunities for new entrants, expanding career development opportunities available to the Bahraini workforce, and further developing the private sector by supporting enterprises and boosting productivity and the adoption of technology.

