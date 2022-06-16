Mohamed Sorour: Madar offers flexible and diversified payment systems that suit all clients

TAMAYOZ Development, one of the leading Egyptian companies in real estate development field, announced the launching of "Madar" project, its third project in the New Administrative Capital, after the great success achieved by the company in its two projects "Evora Plaza" and "Business Hub Five".



The company revealed the details of its new project in a large ceremony in which the star Wael Jassar starred, in the presence of a number of senior public figures, businessmen, developers and real estate marketers.



Engineer Ahmed El Shazly, TAMAYOZ CEO, said that the company is celebrating the launching of its third project in the New Administrative Capital, after the success of the first one, "Evora Plaza", fulfilling our promises with clients, achieving implementation rates higher than the targeted in the implementation time schedule, and completing 80% of the sales of the second project "BUSINESS Hub 5".



He added that the new project is located on an area of ​​2,600 square meters in the Downtown district, and is the first of its kind in the Administrative Capital, includes the first roundabout food court, which consists of a Dinning Wheel, pointing that the company's total investments in the administrative capital exceeds one billion pounds.



He confirmed the company's contract with major consulting and specialized companies, led by "Takween" an engineering consultant company, Etqan company for financial and marketing consultancy, Health Care Specialized Company to manage the medical activity of the project, and MRB to manage and operate the projects.



Mohamed Sorour, TAMAYOZ head of the commercial sector, said "We are moving forward to increase and maximize our investments in the New Administrative Capital, explaining that "Madar" project provides a new real estate product that has many advantages that represent an added value to the market, which is represented in the distinctive location of the project, being in between Downtown overlooking a main axis with width 75 meter, 3 minutes away from the Mosque of Egypt and overlooking 3 views "Main Axis, Tourist Walk, Garden View".



He pointed that the project includes Business Meetup for all owners of the administrative units, assuring that the company provides flexible and variable payment systems to suit all clients up to 10 years without interest.



Bassem El-Sherbiny, CEO of Etqan, the financial and marketing consultant for TAMAYOZ, said "we keen to launch "Madar" project with strong competitive unrepeatable advantages in the Administrative Capital, concerning the project's location, and payment systems or distinguished pricing, pointing that these advantages makes a magic mixture that makes the project a Landmark in the Administrative Capital.



For his part, Wael El Manzalawy, Takween Engineering Consultants CEO, said that "Madar" project will be a distinctive mark in the Administrative Capital, referring to the cooperation with Mansy International Company to prepare the architectural design of the project, as we keen to pay attention to all the accurate details of the project to ensure its implementation in accordance with the highest quality standards.



Dr. Ahmed Adam, Healthy Care Medical Company CEO, stated that the project includes Clinical Arena which is fully equipped to receive cases, where the floors and walls have been implemented with anti-bacterial properties and elevators for the medical part separate from the rest of the building.

-Ends-