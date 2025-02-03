Hassan: Achieving PCI DSS V4.0 certification is a pivotal step in our journey to becoming the leading enabler in digital payments.

Cairo – taly, Egypt’s most comprehensive digital payment platform, has successfully attained the PCI DSS V4.0 certification, one of the highest global standards in cybersecurity. As one of the first payment enablers to achieve this certification, taly reinforces its leadership in secure digital payments, ensuring its customers—banks, corporations, merchants, and consumers—experience the safest and most advanced financial transactions.

By achieving PCI DSS V4.0, taly sets a new benchmark in cybersecurity, taking security to the next level. This certification introduces advanced security measures, including mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA), enhanced encryption standards, and robust event logging mechanisms, ensuring taly remains ahead of evolving cyber threats.

The certification was granted with the cooperation of TechLine Group, a recognized service provider specializing in delivering advanced technology solutions, Information Security and compliance for FinTechs and Financial institutions . TechLine played a key role in ensuring Taly's compliance with the latest PCI-DSS standards.

In this regard, Mr. Magdy Hassan, CEO of taly expressed his pride in concurring such a prominent milestone, saying: "Achieving PCI DSS V4.0 certification is a pivotal step in our journey to becoming the leading enabler in digital payments. It reflects our unwavering commitment to security and customer trust, allowing our users to transact with confidence, knowing their sensitive data is protected by world-class security standards. This milestone fuels our mission to drive financial innovation and reinforce trust in the digital economy."

For his part, Mr. Haytham Abbas, CEO of TechLine Group, stated: "We are proud to be a part of Taly’s great achievement. At TechLine Group, we are committed to help Taly to adopt latest PCI-DSS security standards that protect sensitive data and build trust. As one of the first payment enablers in the market to achieve PCI-DSS V4.0, Taly has set a high standard in digital payment security.."

It’s worth mentioning that security remains at the core of taly’s vision. As digital transactions continue to evolve, taly is committed to staying ahead of security trends, investing in cutting-edge technologies, and ensuring the highest levels of protection for all its customers. This certification is just the beginning of an ongoing journey toward a safer, more efficient financial ecosystem.

About taly

taly provides a comprehensive digital payment ecosystem for merchants, corporates, banks, consumers, and fintechs. By harnessing the latest technologies, taly acts as a technology enabler, accelerating its customers’ journey toward digital transformation and unlocking new opportunities for financial growth.

About TechLine Group

TechLine Group is the leading IT solutions provider specializing in enabling FinTechs' IT operations and information security across the MEA region. TechLine’s mission is to empower companies and organizations with cutting-edge IT solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs by enabling operational excellence through advanced technologies and robust security standards, offering services such as IT managed services, Information security assessments, Compliance, and seamless IT operations.