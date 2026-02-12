Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tally Solutions, a leading global technology company providing business management software to small and medium businesses worldwide, has strengthened its presence in Saudi Arabia by onboarding new Saudi-based partners in Riyadh. This expansion reflects Tally’s continued commitment to building a strong local ecosystem that supports SMEs across the Kingdom in their digital and compliance journeys.

The newly onboarded partners include Establishment Mohamed Saleh Hammad Al-Hamad Latjara, a Saudi-owned provider of licensed software and technology solutions, and Daleel Najd Trading Agency, a Riyadh-based firm specialising in software marketing and lead-driven customer acquisition for technology products. The partner network also includes Qetaf Professional Consultation and Idafa, two Saudi professional services firms offering bookkeeping, accounting consulting, and financial advisory services. Together, these partners work closely with SMEs to support structured financial management, regulatory compliance, and day-to-day accounting needs.

By bringing together expertise in software enablement, technology outreach, accounting advisory, and professional financial services, the expanded partner ecosystem allows Tally Solutions to address the diverse requirements of Saudi SMEs at different stages of growth. The partnerships ensure strong on-ground support and locally relevant solutions for businesses operating across multiple sectors.

The expansion aligns closely with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, supporting increased adoption of digital technologies, improved financial transparency, and sustainable SME growth. By collaborating with Saudi-owned partners, Tally Solutions aims to help businesses streamline operations, strengthen financial practices, and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s broader economic transformation.

Commenting on the development, Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, said, “Saudi Arabia remains a strategic market for Tally Solutions. By working closely with Saudi-based partners across technology, accounting, and professional services, we are strengthening our ability to deliver local expertise and scalable solutions aligned with Vision 2030. We remain committed to supporting the next phase of SME growth and digital innovation across the Kingdom.”

Looking ahead, Tally Solutions plans to further expand its partner footprint in Saudi Arabia in 2026, with a continued focus on collaborating with regional experts and service providers to support the evolving needs of the Kingdom’s SME ecosystem.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 75,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for nearly 4 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.6 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7.5 million users across industries in over 100 countries.