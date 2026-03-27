Dubai, United Arab Emirates: talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the MENA region, has partnered with Dubai Residential, a leading operator of one of the city's largest and most diverse residential leasing portfolios, to bring added value, convenience, and community experiences to residents across its neighbourhoods.

Rooted in a shared commitment to strengthening community life, the partnership will introduce a range of benefits designed to support residents’ everyday needs while creating moments that bring neighbors together. From savings on everyday deliveries to curated experiences within residential communities, the collaboration reflects talabat’s continued focus on giving back to the communities it serves.

As part of this collaboration, over 140,000 residents across Dubai Residential communities will receive complimentary access to talabat pro. The subscription unlocks a range of benefits including free delivery, exclusive offers, and premium perks across food, groceries, and everyday essentials.

The initiative will reach 21 Dubai Residential communities, bringing greater convenience and everyday value directly to residents’ doorsteps.

Beyond the subscription offering, the partnership will introduce a series of community-focused experiences throughout the year. talabat will collaborate with Dubai Residential to create engaging moments for residents, from exclusive in-app rewards and seasonal surprises to on-ground activations and community events designed to bring people together.

Together, talabat and Dubai Residential aim to create meaningful touchpoints that enhance daily life, celebrate community moments, and strengthen connections within neighborhoods.

This collaboration reflects talabat's broader commitment to supporting the communities it operates in, and aligns seamlessly with Dubai Residential's resident-centric approach to creating a convenient and connected living experience, one that goes beyond delivering food, groceries and everyday essentials, to fostering truly vibrant communities.

About talabat



talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt, with millions of active customers. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.

About Dubai Residential

Dubai Residential consolidates one of Dubai’s largest and most diverse residential leasing portfolios, with over 35,700 homes across 21 vibrant communities, serving 140,000+ residents, reinforcing its leadership in the sector as part of Dubai Holding Asset Management. From the premium residences at Bluewaters and City Walk to the family-focused communities of The Gardens, Garden View Villas, Remraam, Layan, Ghoroob, Shorooq, and Nad Al Sheba Villas, its vibrant, fully integrated communities cater to the unique lifestyle and preferences of residents. Dubai Residential is committed to innovative urban development, enhancing the city's appeal while contributing to its long-term growth vision.

To learn more about its portfolio, visit Dubairesidential.ae