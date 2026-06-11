The single-family development marks Grova's entry into the mixed-use community market

Leveraging the group's nine decades of infrastructure leadership into a new standard of residential living

Cairo, Egypt – Grova Developments, by Hassan Allam Holding, is introducing its first signature mixed-use, single-family-only community in Egypt — marking a new chapter for the Group after nine decades of shaping transformative infrastructure and delivering some of the region’s most complex developments. Launched under the philosophy, “Grounded in What Lasts,” Grova EastHills brings together elevated design, engineering discipline, and a community-centric living experience.

Located on AUC Avenue, minutes away from East Cairo’s major destinations, the exclusive villas-only development is shaped directly by its natural hills, valleys, and cliffs, establishing a new benchmark for refined living across the region. Combining architectural sophistication with the raw beauty of the land, the project reflects Grova Developments’ vision of creating communities that are timeless, intentional, and deeply connected to their environment.

Set across more than 300 acres of naturally elevated terrain, Grova EastHills features a unique approach to community living. The project's philosophy is manifested in a masterplan envisioned by the international firm 10 Design, emerges from the earth itself - honoring the land's inherent topography and is rooted in permanence, craftsmanship, and long-term value. Rather than reforming the landscape, the community is shaped around its existing hills, valleys, and cliffs, creating seven distinct neighborhoods with unparalleled privacy and panoramic views.

Standalone villas, twin villas, and townhouses are carefully positioned to harmonize with the terrain, sun path, and surrounding views, ensuring each home has a unique relationship with the landscape. With 45% of the development dedicated to open spaces and landscaped areas, the masterplan prioritizes openness, walkability, and a seamless connection to nature, complemented by lush landscaping by UK-based SRLA.

The development will also feature a suite of integrated amenities, including a central clubhouse, sports and wellness facilities, and a curated commercial area, all designed to foster a balanced and enduring lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding said: “For 90 years, Hassan Allam has been the name behind Egypt's foundational infrastructure. With Grova EastHills, we are bringing that same expertise, care, and long-term vision to residential living. This launch represents a strategic milestone in our evolution, bringing decades of regional infrastructure leadership into the residential sector. We are bringing a new paradigm to the Egyptian market, one that is built on our legacy of engineering excellence, to establish visionary, enduring communities that set a new benchmark for the future.”

Sherif Sadek, , CEO of Grova Developments, added: “With Grova EastHills, we started with the idea to let the land lead. This principle has guided every aspect of the project. As the first community under the Grova brand, and by featuring only villas, EastHills offers a level of exclusivity and harmony with nature that is unmatched. Our promise to our residents is a home built with a deep respect for the environment – a true legacy asset that will stand the test of time.”

Grova operates with a single non-negotiable criterion: prime locations only. Every land in the company’s pipeline is selected for its irreplaceable combination of land quality, connectivity, long-term demand, and contextual significance.

Following the successful completion of the project’s soft launch, Grova Developments is now officially launching Phase 1, while construction works are already underway with Hassan Allam Construction appointed as the main contractor.