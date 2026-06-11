Graniti Building Materials has remarkably contributed to the Bvlgari Resort and Residences project. This luxury property, developed by Meraas, is the world’s fifth Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts property.

This project has been designed to deliver a refined and contemporary experience where people can admire the high-end stylish design.

They supplied around 30,000 square meters for outdoor cladding and flooring. They used Bergen Fiammata (The Northern Stone) stonequartz porcelain stoneware for exterior cladding tiles and flooring tiles.

Stone-quartz is porcelain stoneware inspired by quartzite; it recaptures the typical texture in three colors: off-white, luminous gray and warm beige, giving a sleek, sophisticated, and authentic look.

They also provided the Kerlite Collection Stone Quartz Series by Cotto D’Este from Italy; it matches the wood terraces of the rooms, suites and the 20 residential villas in one of Dubai’s most glamorous areas.

Graniti Building Materials (www.granitiuae.com) has been a leading supplier of premium floor and wall finishing materials in the UAE since 1993. Graniti offers an exclusive portfolio of high-end ceramic and porcelain tiles, sanitary ware and wall cladding. Spanning large-format porcelain slabs and marble-effect surfaces to textured wall cladding and bespoke sanitary ware, every piece in their portfolio is handpicked to meet the highest standards of aesthetics and durability.

Their portfolio features industry-leading tile brands like Portobello, Atlas Concorde, and Ariostea, alongside Elina Ceramics, their own exclusive collection crafted for residential and commercial spaces. In sanitary ware, Graniti carries GSG Ceramics, VitrA and Newform, complemented by Elina Aqua, their in-house line of premium bathroom fittings and accessories.

Graniti has also supplied materials to landmark developments, including the Bulgari Resort, Four Seasons, Waldorf Astoria, City Walk and the Emirates Business Class Lounge.

Graniti Building Materials set the goal of supporting the project's vision with materials that seamlessly blend aesthetics, durability and performance.

Every surface was carefully selected to transform the resort’s architectural identity while creating a harmonious and timeless space.

This collaboration reflects Graniti’s dedication to delivering premium material solutions that elevate some of the region’s most prestigious developments.

This Bvlgari Resort and Residences project shows Graniti's commitment to quality, functionality and design excellence.

For further information about Graniti’s projects, please contact:

Jad Bou Serhal

Director of Projects Division

Mobile: +971 52 888 8902

Email: jad@granitiuae.com