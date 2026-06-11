Collaboration connects Jameel Motors’ expertise and Farizon’s fleet with WeRide’s autonomous driving technology

Aligns with WeRide’s asset-light operating strategy to enable responsible scaling

Marks a step-change from pilot programs to real-world commercialization, as WeRide’s L4 driverless Robotaxi services begin operating at scale in Dubai

Supports Dubai’s ambition to make 25% of all trips autonomous by 2030

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jameel Motors, a leading international provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, today announced its collaboration with WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, to expand autonomous mobility services in the United Arab Emirates. Jameel Motors supports the deployment of WeRide’s Robotaxi GXR fleet through its investment in Farizon Auto electric vehicles - the commercial vehicle business division of Geely Holding Group.

Built on Farizon Auto’s globally renowned Farizon SV, the Robotaxi features a spacious cabin, robust safety architecture and high‑efficiency operation optimised for urban mobility scenarios, further enhanced by its innovative hidden B‑pillar design. In 2025, the Farizon SV achieved a five‑star Euro‑NCAP safety rating and secured second‑place finalist status for the International Van of the Year (IVOTY).

Under this collaboration, WeRide provides the autonomous driving technology while Jameel Motors invests in the Robotaxi fleet. This positions Jameel Motors as a key player in advancing one of the world's first commercial, city-scale driverless Robotaxi services, supporting Dubai's ambitions for autonomous transport. It also aligns with WeRide’s asset-light operating strategy - by scaling Robotaxi commercialization through established partners that contribute to fleet investment and platform resources.

From pilots to commercial reality

Dubai's autonomous mobility market has crossed a defining threshold - evolving from supervised trials in December 2025 to the issuance of a driverless vehicle permit in February 2026 for WeRide’s Robotaxi service. Since March 31, 2026, WeRide has commenced fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Dubai along routes in Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim, using vehicles supplied by Jameel Motors.

As focus shifts from technology demonstration to the operating model required to scale - fleet readiness, local deployment, ongoing service quality, and a coordinated ecosystem - Jameel Motors’ role as fleet investor is integral to making that model work on the ground.

Enabling an ecosystem

Drawing on over 80 years of automotive expertise, Jameel Motors will work alongside WeRide - covering autonomous technology, platform access, operations, and regulatory oversight - to enable the practical scaling of a reliable, customer-ready technology.

The collaboration is designed to support this step-change, creating the conditions for sustainable, scalable driverless services as they expand across Dubai and, over time, the wider UAE.

Commenting on the rollout, CEO Middle East & Levant at Jameel Motors, said: “Autonomous mobility is entering an exciting new phase in Dubai, moving from testing and pilot programs into full commercialization and real, city-scale services. Through our collaboration with WeRide, Jameel Motors is proud to support the enablement of a scalable and reliable ecosystem that underpins this transition, strengthens customer trust, and delivers real value across the wider transport landscape, in support of the UAE’s ambitious vision for the future of mobility.”

Supporting Dubai’s autonomous mobility ambition

Dubai continues to advance its position at the forefront of next-generation mobility, guided by a clear policy framework for autonomous transport. Central to this is the ambition set by the Dubai Future Foundation to make 25% of all journeys autonomous by 2030.

Against this backdrop, the collaboration represents a pivotal step towards real-world deployment. WeRide currently has close to 250 Robotaxis in the Middle East. By introducing Farizon Auto electric vehicles onto public roads, Jameel Motors is helping turn strategic ambition into on-the-ground reality - advancing the rollout of accessible, high-performance autonomous transport solutions and contributing to safer, more streamlined urban transport across the region.

For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com and https://www.weride.ai/.

Jameel Motors

Jameel Motors is a leading international provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands. It has international operations in over 10 countries, including the UK, UAE, Türkiye, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Japan, China, Australia, Monaco, South Africa, Poland, Iraq and Italy. Jameel Motors represents some of the world’s most recognized commercial and passenger vehicle brands, including Toyota, Lexus, BYD, GAC Motor, MG Motor, Farizon Auto, Changan Automobile, Geely Auto, Omoda & Jaecoo, Zeekr, Hino Trucks and Ford Trucks. Jameel Motors’ deep market knowledge as an independent international distributor enables its OEM partners to grow closer to their customers, driving both market share and sustainable growth with high customer satisfaction and loyalty.

WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

Farizon Auto

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon Auto) is the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group. With the support of Geely Holding Group's Central Research Institute, Farizon Auto has founded China's largest new energy commercial vehicle research institute. It is responsible for the R&D of a new generation of green and intelligent commercial vehicle products based on passenger vehicle technology. It has formed two core technology routes of “Methanol + Electric". Having achieved cumulative sales of 500,000 units in 2025, Farizon has become China’s first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy product. Farizon is committed to becoming a comprehensive intelligent and green transportation technology service provider.