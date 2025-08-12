Revenue grew 36%2, Adjusted EBITDA 31% and Adjusted Net Income 25%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8%, maintaining last year’s strong operational efficiency

Adjusted Net Income margin of 4.8%, absorbing the impact of higher corporate income tax

Full year guidance raised: GMV growth of 27-29%2, revenue growth of 29-32%2, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%, net income margin of 5.0% and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of 6.0%

Dubai, UAE: Talabat Holding plc (“talabat” or the “Company”), the leading on-demand online ordering and delivery platform in the MENA region, today announces its pro forma financial results for the three-month and six-month period ended 30 June 2025.

GMV grew 32% for the period versus the prior year to reach USD 2.4 billion. On a constant currency basis, GMV grew at a faster rate of 33%. Revenue grew 35% to reach USD 982 million for the period and, at constant currency, grew 36%. Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% to USD 166 million, or 6.8% of GMV, and net income grew 33% to USD 119 million or 4.9% of GMV. On a normalised basis, adjusting for material non-recurring items to allow for a like-for-like comparison, net income grew 25% to USD 116 million or 4.8% of GMV.

This strong performance was driven by top line growth across both GCC markets (UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman) and non-GCC markets (Egypt, Jordan and Iraq) as well as across both the Food and Grocery & Retail (“G&R”) verticals. Demand growth reflected accelerated customer acquisition and increased average order frequency. The strong results were supported by the unwind of Ramadan’s impact seen in the first quarter versus the prior-year comparison period. Looking ahead, the Company is confident of continued growth and has revised guidance upwards for the full year. GMV growth is now expected to be in the 27-29% range on a constant currency basis (previously 17-18%), revenue growth of 29-32% on a constant currency basis (previously 18-20%), Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5% (previously 6.5%-7.0%), net income margin at 5.0% (previously 5.0-5.5%) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow at 6.0% (previously 6.0-6.5%).

Highlights for the period include:

GMV of USD 2.4 billion, up 32% year-on-year and 33% at constant currency. Strong double digit growth in the core GCC segment and Food vertical, and even faster growth in non-GCC markets and the G&R vertical, albeit from a lower base. Driven by customer acquisition and increased order frequency with a surge in talabat pro adoption. GMV geographical mix was 83% GCC and 17% non-GCC (prior year: 86% and 14%).

of USD 2.4 billion, up 32% year-on-year and 33% at constant currency. Management Revenue of USD 982 million, up 35% year-on-year and 36% at constant currency, representing a GMV-to-revenue conversion ratio of 40% (prior year: 39%). The higher conversion ratio mainly reflected a higher share of tMart and subscription revenues that more than offset lower commission rates (which were lower due to the higher G&R share of GMV).

of USD 982 million, up 35% year-on-year and 36% at constant currency, representing a GMV-to-revenue conversion ratio of 40% (prior year: 39%). Adjusted EBITDA of USD 166 million, up 31% year-on-year and equivalent to 6.8% of GMV (prior year: 6.8%). This mainly reflected lower gross profit margins, driven by the ongoing shift in the GMV product mix, that were offset by improved cost margins.

of USD 166 million, up 31% year-on-year and equivalent to 6.8% of GMV (prior year: 6.8%). Net income of USD 119 million, 33% higher than the prior year and equivalent to 4.9% of GMV (prior year: 4.9%), absorbing the impact of increased corporate income tax rates of 15% in the GCC markets.

of USD 119 million, 33% higher than the prior year and equivalent to 4.9% of GMV (prior year: 4.9%), absorbing the impact of increased corporate income tax rates of 15% in the GCC markets. Adjusted Net Income of USD 116 million, up 25% year-on-year and equivalent to 4.8% of GMV (prior year: 5.0%), when neutralising the effects of net finance costs and foreign currency impacts.

of USD 116 million, up 25% year-on-year and equivalent to 4.8% of GMV (prior year: 5.0%), when neutralising the effects of net finance costs and foreign currency impacts. Strong cash generation with Adjusted Free Cash Flow of USD 190 million, up 47% year-on-year, and equivalent to 7.8% of GMV (prior year: 7.0%) and a Cash Conversion Ratio of 115% (prior year: 103%).

Tomaso Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of talabat, commented: “We have achieved another strong quarter of financial and operational results, fueled by significant customer acquisition and increased order frequency. Our ongoing commitment to enhancing the consumer value proposition, expanding our Groceries and Retail vertical and fostering deeper customer loyalty is clearly yielding results. We are particularly pleased with the strong uptake of talabat pro, our premium subscription loyalty programme, across all markets, alongside strong growth in demand within our non-GCC markets.

“This growth complements the continued strength of our core GCC markets and the strong performance of our Food vertical. The UAE, our largest market, maintained its robust growth trajectory in line with the overall pace of the Group. Kuwait, our most established market, delivered impressive growth of over 20% for both the quarter and the first half of the year. Likewise, our Food vertical grew more than 20% year-on-year, reinforcing its strong contribution to our overall growth. With this momentum, we are confident in our outlook and are pleased to raise our full-year guidance across all metrics.”

For investor enquiries, please contact ir@talabat.com, and for media enquiries, press@talabat.com.

About talabat

talabat is the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, offering customers a convenient and personalized way to order food, groceries, and other convenience products from a wide selection of restaurants and retailers. Founded in Kuwait in 2004, talabat has expanded its operations to cover the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan and Iraq, serving over six and a half million active customers as of December 2024. talabat is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and in December 2024, successfully completed its initial public offering on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). As a subsidiary of Delivery Hero SE, talabat leverages global expertise to strengthen its market position and drive innovation in the on-demand delivery sector, focusing on expanding its product offerings and increasing market penetration across its operating regions. With a robust network of over thousands of partners and riders, talabat continues to solidify its leadership in the MENA region's on-demand delivery market, connecting customers, partners, and riders through its advanced technology platform.