Taiba Investments, a leading hospitality and real estate company with a track record in managing, developing, and operating hotels and residential and commercial compounds across the Kingdom, has signed a new agreement with Sitecore, a leading provider of digital experience management (DXM) solutions. The agreement, announced during the Arabian Travel Market held in Dubai from May 6-9, 2024, marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to leveraging tech solutions to enhance its digital presence and scale up customer experiences.

The signing of the MOU signifies a mutual intention to explore collaboration to utilize Sitecore's DXM solutions. By leveraging Sitecore's expertise in DXM technologies, Taiba Investments aims to revolutionize guest experiences across its hotel and real estate brands.

Hamad Alsalman, VP of Marketing and Communications at Taiba Investments stated: "We are committed to refining customer experiences across our portfolio through an integrated digital ecosystem that drives operational and administrative efficiencies, optimizing content and data management and elevating our offerings. This collaboration is part of Taiba’s plan to invest in digital solutions to power our journey towards enhancing the experiences of our guests and our customers in general.

At the forefront of experience-driven hospitality management, this strategic alliance enables Taiba Investments to unlock new possibilities and create unforgettable stays for guests.

"Sitecore looks forward to collaborating with Taiba Investments to develop a customized solution that meets their unique requirements," said Ahmed Alrabiah, Regional Vice President - Saudi, Kuwait & Bahrain at Sitecore. "Our expertise in empowering hospitality businesses to create unparalleled guest experiences, combined with our focus on knowledge sharing and training on Sitecore products and best practices, will ensure that Taiba achieves its goals of redefining the guest experience landscape and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the industry."

The agreement between Taiba Investments and Sitecore sets new standards for immersive and personalized services that focus on creating the best customer experiences, contributing to the evolution of the hospitality industry towards innovation, competitiveness, and excellence.

About Taiba Investments

Established in 1988, Taiba Investments is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises 39 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 7,700 keys and an additional +20 projects in development.

Central to Taiba's commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.