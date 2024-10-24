Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, has been honoured at the prestigious 2024 Asian Power Awards, held this week in Singapore. Recognising Tabreed as a long-established champion of sustainable cooling, judges awarded the company with two significant awards: ‘Geothermal Power Project of the Year – Gold’ and ‘District Cooling Initiative of the Year – UAE’.

The Asian Power Awards is a prestigious event that recognises innovative, ground-breaking projects and initiatives by power and energy companies. It honours those who have taken game-changing steps to address the effects of the climate crisis while meeting the growing demand for energy. Representing Tabreed and accepting the two awards on the night was Irshad Hussain, Vice President – Projects.

Geothermal Power Project of the Year

With its strategic partner, ADNOC, Tabreed is leading the way in sustainable cooling with its ‘G2COOL’ Geothermal Project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Operations commenced in December 2023, with this innovative facility using geothermal energy to provide cooling services and integrating with a pre-existing district cooling network. It is the first district cooling plant of its kind in the Gulf region, helps decarbonise cooling in Masdar City and aligns with the UAE’s National Energy Strategy 2050.

This plant utilises hot water from geothermal sources deep underground to power a special absorption chiller, which achieves an impressive electrical efficiency of 0.5 to 0.55 kW per refrigeration ton (RT), compared to the typical 0.85 kW per RT in conventional district cooling systems. Geothermal energy produces minimal emissions compared to traditional methods, supporting the UAE's goals to diversify energy sources and lessen reliance on fossil fuels.

District Cooling Initiative of the Year – UAE

This award honours a pioneering pilot study at one of Tabreed’s Abu Dhabi plants in collaboration with Ireland’s HT Materials Science (HTMS), to explore the potential of a revolutionary nanofluid technology known as ‘Maxwell’, which has been engineered to enhance heat transfer. Tabreed discovered that, by using Maxwell in the chilled water loop, it achieved an impressive increase in cooling system efficiency of approximately 15%.

Maxwell, named after James Clerk Maxwell, the pioneering scientist who first developed the concept of nano fluids in the 19th century, is an engineered suspension of sub-micron aluminium oxide particles in a base fluid of water or water/glycol (‘nanofluid’) – a drop-in additive for cooling and heating systems, that works by enhancing heat transfer efficiency in cooling systems without requiring complex tools or equipment replacement.

Commenting on the awards, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Al Marzooqi, said they serve as important reminders that the company’s pursuit of sustainable operations exemplifies its wider commitment to a greener future. “Our pursuit of energy efficiency knows no limits,” he said. “We lead this essential industry with our innovative approach, in which we leave no stone unturned to reduce energy consumption and our impact on the environment. I’m very proud of what everyone at Tabreed achieves and being honoured with these awards is an acknowledgement of the vital steps we’re taking to decarbonise the building sector.”

Tabreed has previously stated its aim to expand its international presence, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia. The company, which was founded in 1998, is already operating in six countries with a growing portfolio of district cooling plants, currently numbering 91. As more countries experience the adverse effects of rising global temperatures, the demand for cooling is rapidly increasing. As the world’s leader in sustainable district cooling, Tabreed’s operations prevent millions of tons of CO2 emissions through its substantial energy savings.

About Tabreed

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments in the Middle East and Asia – a leading driver of progress for people, communities and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies.

Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed is the district cooling industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn preventing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.

