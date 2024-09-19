Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company, yesterday completed its sponsorship, exhibition and participation at the third World Utilities Congress, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Since the first edition in May 2022, the event has become a firm fixture on the calendar for regional and global utilities companies and Tabreed has played a central role as sponsor and exhibitor from the start. This year, the three-day congress attracted record numbers of delegates, visitors, exhibitors, industry leaders, innovators and government officials, from all around the world.

Tabreed’s senior management took part in numerous high level panel discussions and technical presentations on each of the three days, addressing many of the most pressing issues and challenges faced by operators tasked with meeting the fast-growing global demand for sustainable cooling. Topics included policy and regulation, the need for a customer-centric approach, carbon pricing, water desalination, operational excellence and empowering the next generation of talent through effective human capital practices.

Bigger and better than ever before, Tabreed’s eye-catching exhibition stand was elegantly and intelligently designed, occupying a prime location that helped attract many hundreds of familiar faces and curious, first-time visitors. It featured dedicated display areas for the company’s new geothermal plant, detailing this remarkable application of renewable energy in the first project of its kind in the Middle East, as well as an immersive virtual reality tour of a district cooling facility and a unique, interactive game in which participants worked against the clock to construct a chilled water supply network.

Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Al Marzooqi, said of the event: “For 26 years, Tabreed has been a pillar of the UAE’s business community and has grown to become one of the major utility providers, both at home and internationally. So, World Utilities Congress is a perfect fit for us and we are proud to have been the Exclusive Cooling Partner again this year.

“It’s an ideal platform for us to share our world-leading industry know-how, showcase our latest innovations our new geothermal plant, for instance, stirred enormous interest with anyone who visited our stand and interact with stakeholders, policymakers, legislators and government leaders from all over the world. We’re already operating in six countries and have further international expansion in our sights, and being active in leading industry events such as World Utilities Congress means we’re able to increase awareness of the undeniable benefits of district cooling to the widest, most diverse audience possible.”

Tabreed's participation in World Utilities Congress reaffirms its role as a key player in the transition to clean energy. As the world moves towards a de-carbonised future, Tabreed stands ready to continue its journey as the world leader in essential district cooling, shaping a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.

About National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed)

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Emirates Towers, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah. The company owns and operates 91 plants in its portfolio across the GCC, including 76 in the United Arab Emirates, five in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, seven in Oman, one in the Kingdom of Bahrain, one in India and one in Egypt, in addition to other international projects and operations.

Tabreed is a leading driver of progress for people, communities and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE’s strongest growth companies. Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed further solidifies its position as the industry’s global leader. In addition to district cooling, Tabreed’s energy efficiency services extend the company’s sustainability impact, helping businesses and organisations to improve their overall energy consumption, in turn reducing CO2 emissions and assisting in the achievement of carbon neutrality objectives.