Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Swiss region of Graubunden, is aiming to attract record numbers of GCC visitors this summer, with a focus on luxury and value-based offers, aimed at family outdoor fun, health and wellness.

Graubunden’s summer campaign highlights a range of hotels and serviced apartments, Michelin starred restaurants and immersive cultural experiences, making it the perfect destination for GCC families this summer.

“Quite apart from enticing promotional offers this summer, the fresh air, outstanding natural beauty, mild climate and healthy outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, and sailing make Graubunden, an ideal location for families wanting to get away from it all,” said Head of Business Development at Visit Graubunden, Tamara Loeffel.

For example, The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, is offering a seven-night detox and health cleansing package, which holistically detoxifies your body under medical supervision. Their treatments support the gentle removal of toxins while simultaneously boosting your metabolism and immune system. Relaxation and healthy nutrition play an important role in this process and includes wellness rituals and detox full board.

The Valbella Resort in the Grison Mountains is offering a mountain summer package. Accommodation covers a wide range of rooms located in three buildings on the Lenzerheide, with an extensive culinary offer, wellness facilities, mountain railway tickets and a forest kindergarten.

The Pradas resort in Brigels, has a ‘stay seven nights, pay for six nights’ offer, which is geared towards families, staying in holiday apartments. The offer includes free use of the Brigelser hiking bus, and a summer guest card which allows free use of mountain railways, minigolf and various museums.

Nature awaits at The rocksresort Design Hotel™ in Laax, with adventure for all the family with their new family summer deal. The best art of the deal is that guests don’t have to organise a thing, it’s all on your doorstep.

The family-friendly resort’s deal includes admission to the beautiful Lake Caumasse, the rocksresort PARK, with its Snake Run, Wild Bee Paradise and Urban Surf Wave or enjoy the view from the wonderful treetop walkway or mountain biking along one of the many trails, naturally bikes are available for children and adults.

For those looking for a little luxury, how about three-night package, in a penthouse suite at the five-star, 7132 Hotel in Vals, with return transfers by helicopter. Guests can also experience a 60-minute Alpine ritual massage amid pristine nature, in a high-altitude forest at 2000 metres. The retreat is rounded off with a 90-minute Valser hot stone massage in the 7132 Spa and a selection of detox juices prepared by the 7132 Mixologist.

“Now that travel and social restrictions have been lifted, we are expecting an influx of families from the GCC region, particularly those in favour of safe and healthy outdoor activities, plus relaxing wellbeing experiences. In addition, the mild summer climate in Graubunden is ideal for families wanting to escape the intense summer heat and humidity in the Gulf region,” said Loeffel.

“Graubunden is also very familiar with GCC guests, most hotels also have Arabic speaking staff and halal menu options often available, not to mention kids’ clubs and further entertainment for the whole family,” she added.

Graubunden is the largest and the most sparsely populated region in Switzerland, and is world-renowned for its natural spas, spectacular landscape, bright green valleys, snow-capped peaks and crystal-clear Alpine lakes.

Train rides through the mountains in the Rhine gorge, are considered amongst the most spectacular train journeys in the world. It is even possible to visit four different countries in one day – Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria and Italy.

Quite apart from the glamourous resorts such as St. Moritz and Davos, there are many other destinations worth exploring such as Vals, home to thermal baths that are built from 300-million-year-old stone and the countryside around Flims and Laax which is famous for its crystal-clear lakes. And for children who love stories, the small town of Maienfeld is where the classic children’s novel Heidi was set, complete with a themed ‘Heidi Village’.

Traveling to Switzerland from the GCC countries couldn’t be easier, with Swiss, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad all having convenient daily schedules, with excellent transport links via road or rail from Lyon and Munich, for families touring different parts of Europe.

For more information, please log on to https://www.visitgraubunden.com/en-ar/.

