Dubai, UAE: The founder of a new artists’ community in Dubai dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes has called on the UAE’s top brands to get behind the initiative.

Backing initiatives to help vulnerable children in the remotest regions of India is one of the first aims of Art be a Part, which has been set up by philanthropist and artist, Medha Nanda.

She says she has been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement received from artists and art lovers around the world, and wants leading UAE brands to back plans to provide humanitarian aid where it is needed most urgently.

“The response we have received from the international art world has exceeded expectations, and we already have a strong platform to build on,” said Nanda.

“Our plan over the next two years is to grow our community steadily, create a platform for artists to gain recognition, and give them the opportunity to help causes they really care about.

“That means creating a programme of fund raising events and activities for which we need support from the private sector. The UAE has many strong brands that care and want to make a difference, and we’re asking them to come on board.”

Artists and photographers from the US, India, Italy, UK and the UAE have contributed art work to the first Art be a Part fundraiser, an auction taking place at Taj Dubai on 17 September

Making his live musical Dubai debut at the climax of the evening will be two-time Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, the internationally renowned Indian music composer, environmentalist and UNICEF Celebrity Supporter.

In the countdown to the fundraiser, Nanda and her team are receiving new offers of artwork contributions from around the world.

Just arrived from Hollywood are two serigraphs donated by actor, musician and artist Luke Goss, who has supported Art be a Part from the beginning. Goss gained fame with the record-breaking British band Bros and has appeared in more than 40 movies. He recently enjoyed two successful art exhibitions in Los Angeles.

“The serigraphs are from his original paintings ‘Talitha’ and ‘The Journey’, which he describes as message art, and are valued at $100,000,” said Nanda. “This is an extremely generous contribution which shows how committed Luke is to embrace Art be a Part.”

“Luke is one of many spreading the word, and this will help us in our mission to provide humanitarian aid where it’s needed most.”

