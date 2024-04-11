Immigration and employment consultancy agency CSI Professionals Inc. is launching a foundation in the Philippines this year to help sick Filipino children and send poor but deserving students to school.

CSI Professionals founder and CEO Marge Ordiales-Martinez said the CSI-MHO Global Foundation Inc. (CMGFI) would be launched in the Philippines in September.

Martinez said that she is grateful for the overwhelming response they have been getting from her home country.

'I am overwhelmed by the positive response I am getting from potential partners and beneficiaries of our foundation,' she said.

CMGFI, a non-stock, non-profit organization, was formed in September 2023, coinciding the 30th year anniversary celebration of CSI Professionals.

A team from CSI Professionals visited St. Scholastica's College and St. Dominic College of Asia (SDCA), two of the first beneficiaries of CMGFI, as part of the it's pre-launch agenda.

Martinez said these prestigious institutions are very close to her heart as St. Scholastica is her alma mater, while a former long-time family business partner owns SDCA.

CMGF will initially focus on projects helping sick children and sending poor but deserving children to school.

'This is high time for us to give back to the community after being able to exist in the industry for more than three decades now,' Martinez said.

