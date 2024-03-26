Abu Dhabi Motors, the official dealer of McLaren in the UAE’s capital, hosted a high-octane celebration of speed at the Abu Dhabi Sports Aviation Club (ADSAC) in honour of the McLaren 750S. McLaren customers, supercar enthusiasts, automotive press and racer-winning McLaren GT3 drivers came together on the runway to put the mighty 750S through its paces in a series of high-speed dynamic driving challenges.

Guests at the event were joined by McLaren pro drivers Oliver Webb, a winner of the Dubai 24hrs in a McLaren 720S GT3, and Joe Osborne, a European GT4 Champion, who also got to grips with the McLaren 750S and offered driving tips and guidance to the assembled drivers. All the guests were treated to a McLaren-themed aerial show, where professional skydivers from ADSAC descended from the skies flying the McLaren flag.

Whilst enjoying the entertainment, activities and five-star hospitality, guests also had the opportunity to pit their skills against the professional drivers in a racing simulator challenge, in which they went head-to-head in the McLaren 720 GT3 on some of the world’s most famous racing circuits. The top three performers were awarded a unique McLaren trophy, in recognition of their driving prowess.

Commenting on the occasion, Syed Faiz Karim, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motors, said: “As any McLaren owner will know, more than the car’s exceptional beauty or soul-stirring sound, the element that leaves the biggest impression is the driving experience, which is like none other in the world. For this reason, it gives us immense pleasure to bring our esteemed guests to this ideal location to experience the unparalleled performance of the 750S, the most powerful series production McLaren to date. Only the expansive tarmac of an active airport runway can offer the space required to truly understand the power of the 750S, and the reactions we’ve seen today from those driving the car truly reflect the visceral experience it can offer when unbound by the limits of public roads!”

A Supercar for the Purist

The new V8-engined, rear-wheel drive 750S – which is available in coupe and Spider form – is unashamedly a supercar for the purist. Designed and engineered following meticulous analysis of the renowned McLaren 720S, the new 750S combines advances in weight-saving, powertrain performance, aerodynamics, and dynamic excellence to elevate a benchmark driving experience to new heights. Around 30 percent of 750S components are either new or changed to deliver these improvements and with them an even greater emotional connection to the car.

The extraordinary levels of exhilaration, precision, agility, feel and feedback that the 750S delivers are immediately apparent to the driver, even at lower speeds – and its low weight is a key factor in its dynamic performance. At just 1,389kg (DIN), it weighs 30kg less than a 720S – a clear example of McLaren’s dedication to lightweight engineering.

This philosophy of performance-based innovation is evidenced by features such as carbon fibre-shelled racing seats that are a combined 17.5kg lighter than the base seats in a 720S. New 10-spoke ultra-lightweight forged wheels are the lightest ever fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren and save 13.8kg. The new driver instrument display is lighter by 1.8kg. Even the windscreen glass contributes to weight reduction, providing a 1.6kg saving.

The 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine with power of 750PS and torque of 800Nm provides ferocious performance, with the 750S capable of 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds). This is quicker than its closest competitor on both measures. In-gear acceleration is amplified by optimised transmission gearing and a revised kickdown control strategy.

McLaren’s Proactive Chassis Control linked-hydraulic suspension, which is renowned for combining astonishingly precise body control with a remarkably compliant ride, is now even more impressive in the new PCC III form. The new-generation system delivers even higher levels of suspension performance and is integral to the outstanding dynamic abilities of the 750S.

The carbon fibre monocoque construction facilitates near 360-degree visibility, with a low scuttle, ultra-slim A-pillars and on the coupe, glazed C-pillars, all benefitting the spread of natural light into the cabin. Crisp, new, customisable ambient lighting highlights cabin design details at night and on the coupe, the V8 engine can be visible from within the cabin via a double-glazed panel set in the rear luggage shelf, exposing the top of the powertrain behind the driver’s shoulder.

A full Nappa leather-trimmed interior or a combination of Alcantara and Nappa leather are available with new TechLux and Performance interior themes. McLaren's audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins, has developed a new system for the 750S, with a more powerful amplifier and the company’s proprietary Continuum® cone speakers.

