Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Epic Films supported production logistics during the month-long shoot in the emirate

Abu Dhabi – Film fans got their first look at the highly-anticipated Dune: Part Two today with the release of a teaser trailer that includes breath-taking scenes shot among the sweeping dunes of the Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi.

Legendary Pictures, the producers of six-time Academy AwardÒ winner Dune, reunited with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve to shoot Dune: Part Two in Abu Dhabi across 27 days in November and December last year, with the emirate once again showcasing its landscapes as the iconic desert planet Arrakis in Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling novel.

The epic action-adventure movie, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, filmed at just under 30 locations across the Liwa desert with a team of 300 local and 250 international crew, as well as 500 extras.

Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) and Epic films facilitated the production through a range of logistical support. This includes constructing tents and camps for costume rooms and providing vehicles, sets, canteens, and production equipment storage. Dune: Part Two also benefited from ADFC’s generous rebate, while production services were provided by Epic Films, along with support from a number of UAE production partners.

Hans Fraikin, Abu Dhabi Film Commissioner, said: “The stunning Liwa Desert played a vital role in bringing Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Dune to life, so it was fantastic to have the combined international and local crew team work their magic in Abu Dhabi once again for Dune: Part Two. With a staggering range of diverse locations, highly experienced local talent, world-class facilities, and a competitive rebate, Abu Dhabi offers everything that international productions need to bring their vision to global audiences.”

Dune: Part Two follows the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The cast of Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Léa Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.

Dune and Dune: Part Two are among more than 140 major productions that have used Abu Dhabi as a location in recent years, benefiting from the diversity of its locations, pool of talented professionals, award-winning facilities and generous 30% cashback rebate. These include Hollywood hits such as the Mission: Impossible, Star Wars and Fast and Furious franchises, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog, and Netflix’s 6 Underground and War Machine.

About Abu Dhabi Film Commission

Established in 2009, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) supports the development of Abu Dhabi's film and TV industry by promoting the emirate as a world-class production destination and facilitating local, regional and intenational productions in Abu Dhabi. In 2012 ADFC launched a generous industry incentive scheme in the form of a 30 percent rebate on all qualifying spending in Abu Dhabi. This is one aspect of Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy to develop a sustainable media industry and establish the emirate as a center of excellence for content creation.

ADFC has made it possible for Abu Dhabi to welcome global franchises including Star Wars, Mission: Impossible and Fast & Furious, with two of the top-10 highest-grossing films of all time having shot in the emirate, as well as a diverse slate of high-quality Arabic-language and Bollywood productions.

ADFC provides a full scope of support services, including budgeting, initial scouting for filming locations at a range of Abu Dhabi destinations that can double for many Middle Eastern or global cities, advice on script clearance, and obtaining required filming permits and visas. ADFC also facilitates access to over 600 media industry companies within the UAE; to facilities including a backlot, broadcast studios, high-end post-production facilities and virtual production; and to an experienced pool of crew members.

ADFC plays an important role in Abu Dhabi’s AED 30+ billion, 10-year investment strategy to accelerate the growth of the Culture and Creative Industries (CCI). Its work is an integral part of Abu Dhabi’s vision to become the leading destination in the Arab World for film and TV production.

For further information about ADFC and its incentive scheme please visit: http://www.film.gov.ae/

About Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve returns to direct Dune: Part Two from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts. The film’s producers are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Jon Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein, and John Harrison, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, a Film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune. The film is set for release in the region on 2 November 2023.