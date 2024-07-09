Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim has today announced a major milestone with the sell-out success of the first phase of Ghaf Woods, the first forest living community in the heart of Dubai and its newest development in the Emirate.



Spanning 738,00 square metres of land near Global Village, Ghaf Woods will include more than 7,000 premium units with one, two and three bedrooms, as well as penthouses, overseeing pristine views of the forest ecosystem.



It comes at a time where Dubai Government is working towards doubling its greenery areas, providing a healthy environment to residents and visitors as part of the Emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan.



The recent sell-out of the development’s first phase, consisting of 1,000 units, underscores the high demand for living in a natural environment. Inspired by the principles of Nature Positive, a global model that aims to increase nature and green areas by 2030 compared to 2020, this initiative seeks to create healthy environments benefitting individuals, habitats, cities, and communities, driving the transition towards a nature-positive world.



The transformation to a nature-positive world will be guided by innovative policies and a robust regulatory framework that reimagines our relationship with nature. With this model at its core,

Ghaf Woods is set to redefine indoor-outdoor living by integrating world-class design and architecture with a placemaking approach that prioritises nature. At the heart of the development is a 35,000-tree forest, including Ghaf trees and other species native to the GCC.



The forest will not only offer residents improved air quality, but as studies have shown is set to lower the ambient temperature by up to 5 degrees Centigrade, as well as conserving the water table and reduce soil erosion.



This first-of-its-kind community will also be home to over 20 bird species, in addition to having more trees than residents, all-in-all contributing to a forest ecosystem that will produce up to 20% cleaner air, adapting to and enhancing the UAE’s climate.



