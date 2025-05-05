Al-Futtaim IKEA's six-week "Earth Weeks" campaign highlighted sustainable habits at home, including energy saving, recycling, and reducing food waste. The company announced the recent LEED Gold certification of three of its stores, along with a strategic partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company.

United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer with a three-decade presence in the UAE, announced its new sustainability initiatives and targets for 2025 during an event at its Yas Mall store in Abu Dhabi, where it also celebrated the success of its recent "Earth Weeks" campaign.

The event, attended by Francois Brice, Fuel & Commercial Executive Director at EWEC, and members of the Department of Community Development, Department of Energy and EWEC. The event featured presentations by Pooja Dhingra, Regional Sustainability Manager of Al-Futtaim IKEA, and Ouateil Sgheir, Market Manager of Abu Dhabi, who discussed both the brand’s global ambitions and local impact.

From Awareness to Action: Earth Weeks Campaign

The event also spotlighted Al-Futtaim IKEA’s successful initiatives and campaigns during "Earth Weeks"—the brand’s six-week, sustainability-focused period from mid-March to the end of April. Engaging customers and colleagues in climate-conscious practices under the theme of “Start at Home,” the campaign promoted practical, everyday actions, like energy saving, reducing food waste, recycling, and reusing, as the building blocks of sustainable living. Reflecting the positive impact of these efforts, sales of sustainable products doubled during this period—demonstrating that sustainability is not only achievable but also accessible and affordable.

One of the campaign’s most creative activations, the “Switch-Off Trade Off”, reimagined Earth Hour by having Al-Futtaim IKEA employees turn off lights in the offices and showrooms on behalf of community members who were tied up with essential tasks. Another highlight, “Wait for the Drop,” introduced a unique online playlist with tracks mimicking the sound of running water, promoting mindful water use in bathrooms.

Additional moments included celebrating Mother’s Day by honouring mothers as the original sustainability heroes, recognising their everyday efforts in nurturing both family and the planet.

Clean Energy Milestones

Al-Futtaim IKEA also announced three stores, located in Fujairah, Al Ain, and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, have achieved LEED Gold certification. This recognition highlights the implementation of eco-friendly practices across the locations, including 10% lower energy consumption, 55% water savings, improved indoor air quality, and significant progress in waste reduction and recycling.

On May 2, 2025, Al-Futtaim IKEA reiterated its long-term sustainability commitment by announcing a strategic partnership with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company. Through the agreement, EWEC will provide IKEA UAE with Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) to cover 100 per cent of the electricity consumed across its four stores in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), CECs are the only accredited instruments in Abu Dhabi that certify electricity consumption is sourced from renewable and clean energy generation. This milestone marks a significant step forward in IKEA UAE’s efforts to reduce scope 2 emissions and operate in a more environmentally responsible manner.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE, Egypt, Oman and Qatar, commented: “At Al-Futtaim IKEA, sustainability is central to how we operate, innovate, and serve our communities. We believe that sustainable living should be simple, affordable, and accessible to all. Our Earth Weeks campaign reflects our responsibility to lead by example in the region, protect the planet’s most vital resources, and empower the many people to be part of this journey. Change starts at home—but its impact extends far beyond.”

He continued: “This commitment to long-term change is demonstrated by the actions we’re taking across our operations to reduce environmental impact. Over the past year, our fleet of electric trucks has helped us avoid 29 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to the emissions of seven passenger cars driven for a year. We’re also making significant progress in food waste reduction. By using anaerobic digesters in two of our stores, we divert 160 tonnes of food waste from landfills each year, saving CO₂ emissions equivalent to the energy required to power 98 homes for an entire year. As a business proudly rooted in the UAE’s success, we’re fully aligned with the country’s Environment Vision 2030.”

Empowering Future Sustainability Leaders

On Earth Day, Al-Futtaim IKEA welcomed members of Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) community for the first in a series of collaborative sessions focused on practical sustainability. Hosted in partnership with the Al-Futtaim Youth Council and Sustainability Team, the first session at IKEA Yas Island, Abu Dhabi explored circular economy and sustainable living, featuring an interactive store tour, a waste-sorting workshop, and a blind tasting experience.

These sessions form part of a broader knowledge exchange initiative between Al-Futtaim IKEA and Y4S, designed to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders through real-world insights and collaborative dialogue.

Strengthening Biodiversity and Water Commitments

Al-Futtaim IKEA’s sustainability targets are aligned with Inter IKEA’s global ambitions, focusing on reducing environmental impact across the value chain, strengthening ecosystems, and driving positive societal change in collaboration with customers, partners, and policymakers.

Inter IKEA is also advancing its sustainability agenda with a strong focus on water stewardship, working to reduce freshwater use, improving water quality, and ensuring access to clean water in high-risk areas across its value chain, efforts that will enhance water resilience for both ecosystems and communities.

Looking Ahead

Building on the Earth Weeks campaign, Al-Futtaim IKEA is entering a new chapter of sustainability, rooted in action, accountability, and collaboration. The company remains committed to creating a positive impact not only within its stores and supply chain, but also across the wider community, making sustainable living a reality for the many.

About IKEA UAE

IKEA UAE, a member of Al-Futtaim group of companies, offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 30 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali, Yas Island and Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day.