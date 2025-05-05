Muscat, Oman: Beyond ONE™, the digital services provider and global tech company, has announced the launch of FRiENDi Pay, a licensed digital mobile wallet service that will transform how people in Oman makes payments and send money internationally.

Building on FRiENDi Mobile's established reputation serving more than 750,000 Oman users, FRiENDi Pay offers a comprehensive financial solution for all Oman residents and citizens seeking hassle-free money transfers. The platform simplifies both international remittances and local transactions, allowing users to support family overseas or manage expenses with friends nearby.

Oman’s digital payments market is experiencing rapid growth, expected to reach US$9.61 billion in 2025 and more than double to US$20.83 billion by 2029. Within this expanding sector, digital payment and money movement alone are projected to hit US$116.76 million in 2025.

With FRiENDi Pay, users can instantly send money to key destinations including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines at competitive rates. The service also enables quick and convenient peer-to-peer transfers within Oman, utility bill payments, and wallet top-ups—all through an intuitive, multilingual interface.

Tawfiq Al Lawati, CEO of FRiENDi Pay Oman, said:

“At FRiENDi Pay, we’re not just simplifying transactions — we’re transforming the way people in Oman experience money. From international transfers to local bill payments and peer-to-peer exchanges, we’ve made every interaction seamless — even enabling transfers directly within a chat or with a shared photo, making each moment more personal and meaningful.

What sets us apart is our belief that fintech should start with people — not features. We’ve built FRiENDi Pay to be a truly human-centric solution, shaped by the real needs and habits of our diverse communities. It’s not just digital. It’s designed to feel natural, inclusive, and emotionally connected.

And this is only the beginning. Our journey is guided by a bold roadmap focused on bringing the most relevant, impactful financial innovations to Oman — always with the user at the center.”

The introduction of fintech services to Beyond ONE's digital platform for FRiENDi Mobile is part of the organization’s broader mission to enhance, simplify and widen the worlds of its customers, wherever they are.

FRiENDi Pay's core features include instant wallet top-up, international money transfers at competitive rates, peer-to-peer transfers, bill payments, and multi-language support.

The platform ensures security through advanced encryption and full compliance with Oman's financial regulations.

The FRiENDi Pay app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, with operations commencing from April 4, 2025.

About Beyond ONE™

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the center of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world.

About FRiENDi

FRiENDi Mobile is a leading mobile services brand, offering a prepaid mobile experience that combines exciting offers and services with competitive prices. Launched in April 2009, FRiENDi mobile offers competitive data and calling rates, with outstanding customer service in six languages coupled with service availability in multiple countries in the GCC. The company was acquired in February 2023 by Beyond ONE, along with Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa, as part of its plan to radically reshape consumers’ interaction with technology in growth markets around the world.