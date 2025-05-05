Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, along with Toyota Motor Corporation and a number of supporting entities, have participated in the second hydrogen fuel cell bus trial across Makkah. The initiative was launched by the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and several relevant entities, marking another exciting chapter for green mobility in Saudi Arabia.

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors played a pivotal role in supporting the trial by providing the Caetano H2.City Gold bus in Makkah and conducting specialized training for the fire department on the safe operation and handling of hydrogen technology, ensuring the project’s success and the safety of the involved teams.

The Caetano H2.City Gold is powered by Toyota’s own emissions-free hydrogen fuel cell stack and was produced by CaetanoBus SA, a part of the Portugal-based Salvador Caetano Group, which is a long-standing partner of Toyota. With 400 km of autonomy under the weather conditions of the region, after a single refuel of under 10 minutes, which makes it more practical for commercial buses with high operating rates. Caetano H2.City Gold represents another milestone in the pursuit of environmentally friendly public transport solutions by reducing the environmental footprint of city buses.

This initiative stems from Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to achieving carbon neutrality. It aims to provide diverse sustainable mobility options that suit the needs of its many global markets, including fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

Mazin Ghazi Jameel, Managing Director of Toyota Marketing Operations, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, said: “Supporting this landmark trial in Makkah, a city of immense significance for millions of Muslims worldwide, fills us with great pride. This initiative reflects our commitment to promoting fuel cell technology and establishing Saudi Arabia as a key contributor to sustainable mobility. By providing environmentally friendly vehicles, we continue to align with Saudi Vision 2030 and Toyota’s Multi-Pathway approach to achieving carbon neutrality.”