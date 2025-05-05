DOHA, Qatar (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Msheireb Properties has revealed that International Workplace Group (IWG), the world's largest hybrid workspace platform with brands including Spaces and Regus, will open a flexible workspace in the thriving Msheireb Downtown Doha. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand for flexible workspaces across Qatar. The company’s opening in the district is seen as another strong endorsement of the area's growing reputation as a business hub.

The opening comes on the heels of IWG posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing 899 new centres to its network since January 2024 and opening 624 new workspaces.

Eng. Ali Mohammed Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, stressed the significance of the move, and said: "IWG's decision to expand in Msheireb Downtown Doha speaks to the business appeal of our downtown. As a preferred destination for commercial tenants, Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to establish itself as a leading business district, attracting top multinational companies and organisations."

Importantly, IWG’s offerings go beyond serving large corporations. The growing trend of self-employment, the gig economy, and the rise of young entrepreneurs are fuelling the demand for flexible workspaces. "The flexible workspace solutions provided by IWG are tailored to meet the needs of young entrepreneurs, offering them the flexibility to grow their businesses while creating a collaborative and supportive environment for success," added Eng. Al Kuwari.

Msheireb Downtown Doha has rapidly become one of Qatar’s most important commercial centres. Its combination of advanced infrastructure and strategic positioning makes it a highly appealing location for companies across a variety of sectors. The district is also committed to sustainability, offering eco-friendly solutions that align with the values of companies seeking to reduce their environmental impact.

The opening is part of the broader trend of businesses choosing Msheireb Downtown Doha as their base of operations. With its prime location, modern infrastructure, and commitment to sustainability, the district has become an attractive area for both established corporations and small businesses alike. The IWG location is an impressive workspace complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative areas. It will meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.

International Workplace Group is the global leader in hybrid working – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries with members able to access all of the locations and business services via the IWG app.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: "We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Doha with this latest opening. As an important business hub, Msheireb Downtown Doha is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with Msheireb Properties to develop a cutting-edge workspace to their buildings.

"Our opening comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations."

The opening by IWG follows significant announcements from other prominent organizations who have recently announced their relocation or expansion in the downtown this year. Qatar Airways, for example, has announced that it will relocate its global headquarters to Msheireb Downtown Doha in 2025. Moreover, the International Media Office, the Government Communications Office, and Media City Qatar have all made Msheireb Downtown Doha their home. These strategic moves further reinforce the area's growing importance as a leading global business and media hub.

Msheireb Downtown Doha’s commercial offerings provide a nurturing environment for small businesses and entrepreneurs, alongside large corporations. It offers diverse office spaces, state-of-the-art technology, and world-class amenities, including seamless connectivity within the city. Additionally, the area features over 10,000 integrated underground parking spaces, the world’s largest, and bespoke, high-quality interiors designed to enhance its aesthetic appeal.