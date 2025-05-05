Startup introduces immersive tools for cancer recovery, dementia care, and trauma therapy — with plans to expand across MENA and Europe

Dubai, UAE — UAE-based technology startup X-Technology has announced the launch of its immersive virtual reality (VR) platform, designed to support emotional and cognitive health in clinical and rehabilitation settings.

Founded by entrepreneur and researcher Nargiz Noimann, X-Technology integrates neuroscience, psychology, and AI to develop VR-based programs tailored for patients dealing with cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, trauma, and chronic stress-related conditions.

“We are not just launching a product — we are delivering a system solution to a field that urgently needs new thinking,” said Noimann. “Emotional health and cognitive support are still under-resourced globally. Our aim is to provide structured, scalable, and science-based tools that complement traditional care models.”

Addressing Critical Gaps in Cognitive and Emotional Care

X-Technology’s proprietary platform delivers immersive programs co-developed with psychologists and clinicians. The offering includes:

Memory and cognition-focused modules for early-stage Alzheimer’s and aging-related cognitive decline

Stress reduction and anxiety support for cancer patients undergoing treatment

Rehabilitation-focused VR environments to aid trauma recovery and emotional resilience

These solutions are built to be deployed across hospitals, wellness centers, and home care environments — offering users structured support while relieving pressure on overburdened healthcare systems.

Scaling Through Strategic Sectors

The company is targeting three main areas of expansion:

Palliative care and oncological rehabilitation, projected to comprise 25–30% of its product portfolio

Geriatric care and dementia support, with the aim of capturing 0.5–1% of a regional market exceeding $200 million



Digital therapy integration with insurers and corporate wellness programs, where annual market growth is estimated at 20–25%

“We’re seeing growing interest from insurers, healthcare providers, and employee wellness programs looking to include non-invasive, tech-enabled solutions,” added Noimann. “Our platform is designed to integrate into these ecosystems easily and effectively.”

Regional Roadmap

In the next four years, X-Technology plans to:

Establish operational presence in at least three countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Germany or Switzerland

Build 5–7 active partnerships with insurance providers and medical networks

Grow its user base to 2,000+ active VR therapy participants per year

With Dubai as its launchpad, the company is positioning itself to scale across the broader MENA region using the UAE’s innovation-driven infrastructure as a base.

“The UAE provides a supportive environment for healthtech innovation,” said Noimann. “It’s an ideal place to test, refine, and expand technologies with global relevance.”

About X-Technology

X-Technology is a UAE-based developer of immersive AI and VR platforms designed to support cognitive, emotional, and psychological well being. Founded by international neuroscience and psychotechnology expert Nargiz Noimann, the company builds scalable therapeutic tools for use in healthcare, education, insurance, and wellness sectors.