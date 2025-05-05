Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (SHERAA) has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DHL Express, a global leader in international express logistics, to empower startups and SMEs within its ecosystem with world-class logistics support and solutions.

The MoU was officially signed by Her Excellency Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, and Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE. The collaboration is set to provide SHERAA’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with enhanced access to DHL’s tailored logistics services, supporting their operational growth and global expansion.

As part of the agreement, DHL Express will launch a customized program for the entrepreneurs, which will offer benefits such as exclusive shipping incentives and the assignment of a dedicated DHL representative for personalized sales and after-sales support.

At the signing ceremony, Her Excellency Sara Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of SHERAA, said: “SHERAA empowers a generation of ventures engineered for scale, and our partnership with DHL Express equips these founders with world-class logistics, access to global markets and sustainable shipping solutions by removing critical barriers to growth and enabling startups to operate with the confidence and agility of global players.”

She further added, “This strategic alliance strengthens Sharjah’s position as a rising global hub for entrepreneurship while advancing our mission to support founders in leading with resilience, innovation, and global impact.”

“SMEs are at the heart of DHL’s business strategy, and we are proud to partner with SHERAA in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express UAE. “Through this collaboration, we aim to provide logistics solutions that are not only efficient but also growth-oriented, helping businesses within SHERAA’s network to thrive locally and globally.”

The partnership will also make way for joint awareness and educational initiatives such as webinars, workshops, and facility visits to inform entrepreneurs about the benefits available through the DHL Express service suite.

This strategic alliance is expected to significantly enhance the ease of doing business within the SHERAA community and solidify its role as a launchpad for promising SMEs in the UAE and the region.