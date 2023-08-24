GEMS schools saw 22 per cent of entries achieve grades 9-8, equivalent to an A* grade

Among standout schools, Jumeirah College saw 21 per cent of entries awarded grade 9

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – GEMS Education’s British curriculum schools today celebrated another year of excellent IGCSE/GCSE results, capping what has been an impressive summer season of examination successes across the network.

Over 3,600 students from 23 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar took over 24,000 IGCSE/GCSEs this year. Across the GEMS network, seven per cent of entries scored a perfect grade 9, while 22 per cent achieved grades 9-8 (equivalent to A*), 39 per cent obtained 9-7 (A*-A), 66 per cent scored 9-5 (A*-B), and 82 per cent were graded 9-4 (A*-C).

Dr Saima Rana, Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “On behalf of everyone at GEMS Education, congratulations to all our GCSE students on achieving such a strong set of exam results today.

“Your determination, focus, and hard work will stand you in good stead whether you are moving on to A-levels, the Diploma Programme, or a different pathway. You have shown that you have what it takes to succeed, supported by your teachers and families, and we wish you all the very best as you progress to the next stage of your academic journey.

“Today’s GCSE results round off what has undoubtedly been an excellent school exam season over the summer, despite the various challenges that all schools and pupils across the globe have had to navigate. We are incredibly proud of everything our students and teachers have accomplished and look forward to further success to come. Congratulations!”

Highlights from across the GEMS network include Jumeirah College, where 21 per cent of the Dubai school’s GCSE entries were awarded the top grade 9 and a near-perfect 99 per cent achieved 9-4 (A*-C), while at GEMS Wellington International School, 14 per cent of entries scored grade 9 and 95 per cent scored 9-4 (A*-C).

At GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah, meanwhile, an impressive 17 per cent of entries obtained grade 9 – which is all the more impressive given that this is the school’s first ever set of GCSE results. Another standout is GEMS Cambridge International School – Abu Dhabi, where 14 per cent of entries were awarded grade 9.

Albie Huyser, Principal/CEO, GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah, said: “I am truly proud of the performance of all our Year 11 students. These are our first ever GCSE results and they demonstrate the hard work of our students and staff, not only over the last two years, but also all the way back to when the students first joined our school.

“Our academic and pastoral support and guidance ensured that our students were fully prepared and are now able to take the next steps in their lives, whether that be further education, apprenticeships, or employment. I wish them all, and their families, the very best for the future and I look forward to seeing many of them at GCS next year. Well done, Year 11!”

-Ends-

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s oldest and largest K-12 private education providers and a highly regarded choice for quality private education in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA). As a company with roots in the UAE dating back to 1959, it holds an unparalleled track record of providing diverse curricula and educational choices to all socio-economic means. GEMS Education now owns and operates more than 80 schools around the world and educates more 130,000 students in the MENA region alone. Through its growing network of schools as well as charitable contributions, GEMS is fulfilling a long-held vision of putting a quality education within the reach of every child.

For further information about GEMS Education, visit www.gemseducation.com or contact:

Mina Kiwan

Senior Account Director

Memac Ogilvy Mina.kiwan@og

ilvy.com