Dubai, UAE: Stratez Capital has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with British entrepreneur Safi Qurashi and his newly-formed company, NewTech Holdings Ltd. The aim is to jointly develop real estate projects and commodity trading utilizing blockchain and Web3 technology.

The Middle East has been identified by NewTech as a priority market, and the company is initially looking to focus on major real estate projects in Dubai.

“This is an exciting partnership, and in line with the investment and strategy objectives of the company, and we feel we can add huge value with our expertise and investments,” said Vik Pillai, Managing Partner at Singapore-based Stratez, announcing the agreement today.

“NewTech brings real asset value and a clear vision in one of the fastest growing areas where real world assets combine with future Web3 and blockchain technology.”

Qurashi, CEO of London-based NewTech, said: “I’ve been very impressed by the depth and variety that Stratez brings to this new partnership, and am thrilled to be working with them.

“NewTech sets out to integrate the technology behind blockchain, NFTs and Web3 into the world of real estate and commodity trading. We have clear objectives, and I’m confident that Stratez can play a key role in turning our vision into reality.”

Added Qurashi: “This partnership connects us with some very impressive Stratez partners, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with world-renowned luxury brands.”

“We’ll be announcing more details about the new venture in the coming weeks. But basically we’re working to allow the fractionalization of exclusivity within the two safest real life asset classes, real estate and commodities.”