Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: As part of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) efforts to develop and enhance quality partnerships with various vital sectors in society, Mr. Salim Omar Salim, the Regional Director of ICESCO in Sharjah, and Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, have announced a strategic partnership to promote education, research, and cultural exchange locally and globally.

During a visit by the Regional Director of the organization to the university campus, both parties discussed strengthening their collaboration in areas such as research, joint academic programs, capacity building, student and faculty exchange, as well as cultural and social activities. The partnership aims to enhance academic and research excellence while contributing to the advancement of Islamic culture and civilization.

"We are delighted to partner with the University of Sharjah, one of the leading academic institutions in the region, embodying the visions and plans of his Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The strategic partnership holds immense importance as it unlocks new avenues for collaboration and development, paving the way for a positive impact on education systems, cultural diversity, and innovation. It will equip the coming generations with the essential experiences and knowledge required to navigate the ever-changing world," stated, Mr. Salim Omar Salim.

On his part, Professor Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, expressed his delight in collaborating with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and praised its efforts and plans to support and enhance academic excellence and scientific research in the region. He emphasized that under the support and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the university consistently works on establishing scientific and research partnerships with numerous local, regional, and international institutions, reflecting its scientific and research stature. Through these partnerships, the university contributes to serving the local community. He added that this partnership will contribute to strengthening cooperation among influential stakeholders in the research community, in addition to providing opportunities for students and faculty members to pursue their education and develop common areas that contribute to building the knowledge economy.

The meeting also discussed opportunities for joint cooperation in the field of space, provision of employment opportunities for graduates, and entrepreneurship programs. Both parties explored ways to bridge academic institutions with the job market and organize specialized joint programs to help students address future challenges.

The partnership between ICESCO and the University of Sharjah is expected to yield significant benefits for the academic community, as well as the wider society. It will contribute to the development of new knowledge, enhance cultural and social understanding, and foster a spirit of cooperation and collaboration across borders.

About ICESCO

ICESCO is a specialized organization of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), based in Morocco. It is dedicated to promoting education, science, and culture in the Islamic world and beyond.

About University of Sharjah

The University of Sharjah is a leading academic institution in the United Arab Emirates, known for its excellence in research, teaching, and community service. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in various fields of study.