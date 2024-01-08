Aiming to achieve market leadership across Middle East and Africa by the end of the decade

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, today announced a new leadership team for its Middle East operations, as the company aims for regional market leadership by 2030 as part of its Dare Forward 2030 Strategy for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

With ambitious targets across industrial, commercial, product, digitization, aftermarket and purchasing fields – including moving from 25% to over 70% regional production autonomy – the group is strengthening its aims to become the regional market leader in climate change with a vehicle mix of 25% Electric Vehicles (EVs) across its portfolio of iconic American and European brands in MEA by 2030.

The new appointments to the leadership team reflect the renewed focus on commercial growth and continued commitment to technological innovation in the Middle East.

Slaven Klarin-Smiljanic, formerly Chief Financial Officer for the Middle East, takes the helm as Group Managing Director for Stellantis Middle East. Klarin-Smiljanic will be fully focused on the aims of Dare Forward 2030 strategy for the region, including harnessing the growth potential of the Middle East through a reinforced network and continued expansion of a tailored product portfolio.

Thomas Odier has been appointed as the new Managing Director of European Brands. Odier brings two decades of international automotive experience to his new role. Odier’s move to the region signals an increased emphasis on growing presence and sales for European brands in the Middle East, which will be achieved not only by strengthening the network – which has seen the recent reentry of Citroën to Saudi Arabia, but also by capitalizing on the increased appetite for EVs. Odier and his team will aim to maximize PEUGEOT’s first mover advantage in this space, particularly in the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) category.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Middle East and Africa, said: “With a bold strategy in place for the region, as set out in Dare Forward 2030, we also need a bold team who are able to deliver on these ambitious targets. Our new, strengthened, Middle East leadership team puts us in a strong position. With our iconic portfolio of American and European brands, a pipeline of more than 55 product launches by 2030, and a newly strengthened dealer network with a focus on our customer, we are in a better position than ever to achieve market leadership.”

Rakesh Nair continues in his role as Managing Director of American Brands, managing a portfolio which includes Stellantis’ biggest selling brands in the region, Jeep®, as well as fast-emerging contender Ram, and the much-loved Dodge and Chrysler brands.

In September 2022, Stellantis MEA announced its contribution to the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan spanning the industrial, commercial, product, digitization, aftermarket and purchasing fields. The MEA region’s ambition is to become the market leader in its area by 2030 with over one million vehicles sold. This will be achieved by consolidating its position in the Mediterranean Crown and the French Overseas Territories, achieving above 30% market share, and by ramping up in Middle East, South Africa and Sub Sahara with a market share above 12%.

