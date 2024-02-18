Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, stc pay, has announced a strategic partnership with Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to launch a groundbreaking payment feature for utility bills for its mobile wallet application. stc pay has diversified its digital payment offerings to add a new payment option for residents of Bahrain to pay their electricity and water bills directly through the app.

In this regard, His Excellency Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, President of the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA), appreciated this cooperation, indicating that the Authority is always keen to develop its services and improve its customer experience through the cooperation with several partners to ensure diverse and advanced convenient services to all customers in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He expressed his pleasure for adding a new digital payment channel, aligning with EWA’s strategy of offering payment services in an easy and convenient manner, at any time, and from anywhere.

“We constantly strive to expand the scope of our services with government and private sectors to enhance the quality of services provided, in line with the Authority’s vision of elevating service quality and meeting our customers’ expectations,” he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO and Chairman of stc pay, said, "We are delighted to partner with EWA for stc pay, which marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize digital payments in Bahrain, in line with government’s economic vision. By integrating utility, telecom, insurance and other essential services into stc pay, we aim to provide convenience for our subscribers making it easier than ever for our subscribers to manage their finances and stay on top of their bills. All this can now be done from the convenience of stc pay’s integrated mobile wallet platform that offers a diverse range of payment options, along with value-added benefits and offers to make their everyday lifestyle more rewarding.”

With this innovative update exclusively on stc pay, residents of Bahrain who are stc pay subscribers will be able to effortlessly settle their EWA bills without the hassle of entering their card details to pay their utility bills. In addition to electricity and water bills, stc pay subscribers can also use the app to pay for a wide range of other services.

stc pay is one of the Kingdom’s leading mobile wallets that provides local and international transfers, prepaid cards, bill payments, offers, and more for customers to make quick and direct payments. Officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, stc pay offers financial services that are fast, secure, and easy for modern everyday life. stc pay has been instrumental in empowering the low-income expat workforce, previously unbanked by the financial services sector, with a secure, affordable, and convenient way to address financial needs.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

