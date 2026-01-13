Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mastercard announced a collaboration with STC Bank to empower the bank’s customers in the Kingdom – both consumers and businesses – with greater access to a broad range of cross-border payment services, leveraging Mastercard Move’s innovative money movement capabilities.

In line with Vision 2030, the collaboration is fully geared towards transforming the Saudi payments landscape by accelerating the digital transformation of Saudi financial services in accordance with growing digital adoption and consumers’ changing preferences.

Leveraging Mastercard Move Mastercard’s portfolio of money movement capabilities the collaboration will enable STC Bank’s customers to benefit from fast, secure, reliable, and cost-efficient digital cross-border transfers from Saudi Arabia to 120 countries - meeting the needs of consumers and businesses across the country in search of fast and flexible virtual payments solutions.

“There is a clear and immediate need for responsive solutions that enable consumers to access fast, secure and reliable payments, wherever and however they choose,” said Onur Kursun, Executive Vice President, Commercial and New Payment Flows, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA), Mastercard. “We are pleased to have joined hands with STC Bank to facilitate such payments experiences for STC Bank customers. With Mastercard Move, we open the door to the future of payments, enabling people and businesses to send and receive money with confidence and ease.”

“As part of our mission to serve as Saudi Arabia’s leading digital bank, we are fully committed to transforming financial services in the Kingdom and wider region,” said Mohammad Refaie, Acting Chief Commercial Officer in STC Bank. “Our collaboration with Mastercard has been launched with the goal of offering access to innovative cross-border payments solutions that reshape the Kingdom’s economic landscape for the better.”

Crucially, Mastercard’s Borderless Payments research shows that people sending money abroad continue to prioritize speed, transparency and ease of use. More than one in three senders said their families had limited access points to receive funds, reinforcing the need for a wider range of payout options such as bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards and cash. Mastercard’s collaboration with STC Bank directly supports these needs by expanding secure, reliable and easily accessible cross-border payment services, ensuring people can receive money in the way that works best for them.

Mastercard Move provides banks and non-bank financial institutions with fast, secure money movement solutions, both domestically and internationally. The portfolio of solutions reaches more than 200 countries and territories and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world’s banked population.

Leveraging Mastercard Move, banks and non-bank financial institutions can offer their end customers transparency and choice through trackable payments, visibility of fees, estimated delivery times, certainty into the amount received and the option to receive payouts to bank accounts, digital and mobile wallets, card and cash.

