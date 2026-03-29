Manama, Bahrain: Reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and frontline engagement, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, marked post-Eid field visits led by its CEO, Eng. Khaled Al Osaimi, across key operational functions, including retail branches

During the visits, Al Osaimi extended his Eid greetings to employees, acknowledging their dedication and professionalism, particularly as they represent the first point of contact for customers. He also reviewed operational readiness and service delivery levels, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high performance standards during peak periods such as Eid to ensure a seamless and consistent customer experience.

The visits also provided an opportunity to engage directly with frontline teams, gaining insights into day-to-day operations and reinforcing the critical role they play in delivering reliable and high-quality services.

These visits reflect stc Bahrain’s approach to maintaining a strong on-ground presence, closely monitoring operations, and ensuring the continuous delivery of reliable, high-quality services across all customer touchpoints.