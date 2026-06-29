Dubai, UAE: As part of his participation in the 117th International District Energy Association (IDEA) Conference and Exhibition 2026, H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, and a member of the IDEA Board of Directors, signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) alongside representatives from various countries and international organizations. The MoU aims to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate the deployment and adoption of district cooling systems as a proven and practical solution to improve energy efficiency, enhance energy security, support local economies, and reduce carbon emissions.

The MoU underscores the importance of strengthening international cooperation to expand the adoption of district cooling solutions through the exchange of expertise, promotion of innovation, and support for the development of policies and regulatory frameworks that help accelerate the implementation of district cooling systems in cities around the world. It also reflects the signatories' shared commitment to advancing the transition towards more sustainable and resilient energy systems, in line with global efforts to address climate change.

The MoU further aligns with the objectives of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and reflects the parties' shared commitment to advancing the climate and sustainability goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The signing also underscores Empower's growing role in supporting international initiatives that accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy through strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and enhanced collaboration among stakeholders across the sustainable energy sector. Furthermore, the company's participation in this global event reinforces its position as a leading global player in the district cooling sector and an active contributor to shaping the future of sustainable urban energy systems.

“This agreement reflects a growing international commitment to strengthening cooperation and knowledge exchange to accelerate the development and wider adoption of district cooling systems as a practical and effective solution for advancing sustainability, improving energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions. At Empower, we are proud to represent the UAE in this important initiative, which reflects the country's leading position in supporting climate solutions and advancing the transition to a low-carbon economy, guided by our visionary leadership and its steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and strategic partnerships. We believe that district cooling and district energy play a pivotal role in building more efficient, resilient, and future-ready cities, and that expanding international cooperation will help accelerate the transition to more sustainable urban energy systems, while supporting local economic growth and strengthening communities' resilience to the challenges of climate change,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar.

Empower participated as a Diamond Sponsor of the IDEA Conference and Exhibition 2026, organized under the theme ‘Connecting Networks,’ from 23 to 26 June 2026 in Ottawa, Canada. The company's participation in the conference featured several key engagements, including Bin Shafar's participation in keynote sessions, as well as a series of meetings with senior officials and industry experts to discuss opportunities to strengthen international cooperation and exchange best practices in the district cooling industry.