Network’s agile and scalable platform to streamline Majid Al Futtaim’s vast payments operations

UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, enters a strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, to transform the customer payment experience.

Network will be the primary partner for Majid Al Futtaim’s in-store acquiring business in the UAE, marking a pivotal step towards a unified, future-ready payment ecosystem for one of the region's most iconic retail groups. Network’s agile, scalable and proven payments platform positions Majid Al Futtaim to meet the demands of an accelerating retail landscape and the expectations of its increasingly digital-native customer base.

A cornerstone of this collaboration is the enablement of differentiated payment experiences designed to deepen customer engagement, enhance convenience, and strengthen loyalty across Majid Al Futtaim’s ecosystem. Through the seamless integration of the SHARE loyalty programme onto Network International’s POS platform, customers will be able to earn and redeem SHARE points in real time, creating more personalized and rewarding everyday interactions.

The partnership will also introduce a range of enhanced payment capabilities, including the widest coverage of payments methods in the UAE, advanced biometric authentication for more secure and frictionless transactions, flexible options at checkout to support affordability and conversion, and multi-bank loyalty point redemption through a single POS terminal. Initially available to cardholders from leading banks, this functionality will enable customers to seamlessly redeem reward points in-store, delivering a more integrated and convenient payment experience.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group Chief Executive Officer at Network International, commented:

“Retail is evolving from a series of transactions into a connected ecosystem of experiences. Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim reflects that shift. By combining a unified payments platform with loyalty, data, and value-added services, we are helping create simpler journeys for consumers while giving one of the region’s most iconic businesses the flexibility to innovate and scale. Together, we are building the infrastructure for the next generation of commerce in the UAE and beyond.”

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Holding said, “

At Majid Al Futtaim, our goal is to create exceptional experiences that make everyday moments more rewarding for our customers. By combining innovation, technology, and strong partnerships, we are creating more seamless and connected journeys that anticipate and respond to our customers’ evolving needs.

Expanding our partnership with Network International unifies our payments ecosystem on a single platform and strengthens SHARE by linking payments and loyalty more closely, enabling customers to earn and redeem rewards in real time at the moment of purchase.”

Beyond the platform advantages, consolidating with Network as a primary acquiring partner simplifies how Majid Al Futtaim operates at scale. Managing payments across all City Centres in the UAE requires technology that is not just capable, but coherent. The collaboration with Network is expected to enable Majid Al Futtaim to significantly reduce operational complexity while achieving greater resilience at the point of sale and real-time visibility across every transaction and every location. Through Network's scalable and future-proof platform, Majid Al Futtaim will be able to rapidly adopt features such as advanced reporting, value-added services, and cutting-edge payment experiences without repeated reintegration.

Network's in-store payment solutions are built for the demands of large-scale retail, combining seamless acceptance across all major payment methods, intelligent transaction routing, and advanced fraud protection into a single, unified infrastructure. Underpinned by deep expertise across the MEA region supporting over 240,000 merchants, Network’s platform is designed not just to keep pace with the evolution of retail payments but to stay ahead of it.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

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About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate with operations across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Inspired by the vision of its late founder, Mr. Majid Al Futtaim, to create great moments for everyone, everyday; the company has grown into one of the region’s most respected businesses. The Group employs more than 41,000 people and serves 600 million customers across its physical and digital ecosystem each year. With owned assets valued at nearly US$20 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held companies in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns 29 shopping malls including the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman as well as the iconic City Centre destinations. Its real estate portfolio includes seven luxury hotels and five mixed-use developments, and it is the creator of highly sought after communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai, Al Zahia in Sharjah and Al Mouj in Muscat.

In 1995, Majid Al Futtaim introduced modern grocery retail to the region. Today, it owns and operates a portfolio of brands across a network of nearly 500 stores.

Majid Al Futtaim’s assets and interests act as a gateway into the Middle East for global fashion, home and beauty brands, including lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, and Shiseido, as well as regional multi-brand, omnichannel concept store, THAT. It is the proud operator of more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens and owns a network of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences including the renowned Ski Dubai.

All of its retail and entertainment experiences are linked through SHARE, the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty programme, which leverages AI and advanced data analytics to bring customers personalised rewards, unique experiences and great moments, everyday.

www.majidalfuttaim.com