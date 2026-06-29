Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that it has obtained its Retail Payment Services Category II license from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE). The reaching of this regulatory milestone represents the strategic evolution of Adyen’s established presence in the UAE, beginning in 2020, where it has powered payments for leading brands including Careem, Ellington Properties, Gargash Group, Noon and Ziina.

The license strengthens Adyen’s operational capabilities in the UAE by providing full control over local settlements without reliance on third parties. It ensures greater oversight across compliance and settlement processes, while supporting a more streamlined, secure and locally aligned payment experience for merchants. Beyond day-to-day operations, the license supports continued innovation in the UAE. It allows Adyen to further develop its local capabilities across fraud prevention, emerging payment methods and unified commerce, while laying the foundation for future technologies such as agentic AI.

“Adyen has always taken a long-term view toward responsible innovation. Technology alone isn’t enough to serve large enterprises and platforms, it requires a solid, owned foundation that removes middlemen and protects customers from third-party risk. This owned infrastructure means fewer risks, more control and the ability to scale with speed and confidence”, said Mariëtte Swart, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Adyen.

“Securing our license in the UAE is a continuation of this commitment, underscoring our focus on compliant growth in the region. This license ensures that our expansion in the UAE will continue to advance in close alignment with regulatory frameworks, laying the groundwork for future advancements in financial technology.”

Daumantas Grigaravicius, Head of Middle East at Adyen, added: “The UAE is a dynamic market for digital commerce, this license marks a major step forward in our growth journey. We can now offer even greater control, reliability and innovation through our local operations, while maintaining the same single platform approach. This complements the country’s wider push to accelerate its digital economy.”

With this milestone, Adyen is strengthening its ability to support both local and international businesses operating in the UAE.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with brands including H&M, Uber, eBay, and Meta.

The approval of this license by the Central Bank of the UAE underlines Adyen’s continuous growth and expansion in the markets Adyen operates in.

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