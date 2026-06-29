Abu Dhabi, UAE – Nemetschek Arabia, part of the Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with KEO Group, a leading multidisciplinary consulting firm.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration aimed at advancing digital facilities management practices and supporting smarter, more efficient built environments across the Gulf region.

As owners, developers and public sector entities across the GCC continue to invest in complex built assets, the ability to connect design, construction and operational data has become increasingly important to improving performance, reducing lifecycle costs and enabling more informed asset management decisions.

The agreement brings together Nemetschek Arabia’s expertise in digital technologies with KEO Group’s regional experience in facilities management consultancy, operations advisory and FM data strategies, supported by OPTIMA, KEO Group’s Allied Practice specializing in facilities management solutions.

Together, the organizations will explore opportunities to help public and private sector clients optimize asset performance, enhance operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. The collaboration will focus on digital FM data strategies, integrated asset lifecycle solutions and technology enabled approaches that deliver measurable value.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to working with trusted regional partners to advance the digital transformation of the built environment across the GCC,” said Eng. Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia. “Facilities management is increasingly becoming a strategic priority for asset owners, developers and public-sector stakeholders, particularly as the region invests in smarter, more sustainable infrastructure. Together with KEO Group, we see a strong opportunity to connect world-class digital platforms with deep regional FM expertise, enabling customers to make better use of data across the full asset lifecycle.”

“The future of facilities management will be shaped by how effectively organizations turn asset data into operational intelligence,” said Kamal Natour, Managing Director, OPTIMA and General Manager, KEO KSA. “Through this collaboration with Nemetschek Arabia, KEO Group will help clients move beyond traditional facilities management models and adopt more connected, data led approaches that improve performance, support better decision making and create long term value across the asset lifecycle.”

As part of the agreement, both organizations will collaborate on strategic opportunities, joint business development, industry events, thought leadership, educational programs and research that promote best practices in digital facilities management. A joint steering committee comprising senior representatives from both organizations will oversee the collaboration and support alignment between Nemetschek products and KEO Group’s consultancy frameworks.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for the digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OPEN BIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expands its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using these customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Abdullah Aljasser, Nemetschek Group

E: Marketing.Arabia@nemetschek.com

Christiane Salem, ProGlobal Media

E: christiane.salem@proglobal.agency

About KEO Group

A highly integrated and agile creative AEP/PMCM enterprise where innovation is a way of life. KEO Group, together with its Allied Practices, is an independent, multidisciplinary firm recognised for excellence performing professional services as a trusted partner for more than 60 years.

From shaping iconic skylines to crafting sustainable communities, KEO Group serves clients and builds legacies for a better tomorrow. Its core values of agility, empathy, advocacy, pragmatism, dedication and integrity guide the expertise of its 2,700 plus perceptive problem solvers who help clients shorten the distance between inspiration and realisation. Highly talented multinational professionals operate across two continents in 14 offices.

Media Contact | KEO Group

Haytham Nasr, Digital Media Director

6972 Tatweer Towers, Tower 2, King Fahad Road, 4942, Al Muhammadiyah District

Riyadh 12361, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: Haytham.Nasr@keo.com

www.keo.com