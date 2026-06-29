Following the successful restoration and opening of the waqf school in Al Hajar Village, Wilayat Al Awabi, Alizz Islamic Bank and Dar Al Atta’a have signed a new cooperation agreement to renovate and restore a second school in Wilayat Al Hamra, further strengthening their shared commitment to advancing education and supporting sustainable community development across the Sultanate.

The new project will focus on the comprehensive restoration and enhancement of a school that serves more than 20 surrounding villages in Wilayat Al Hamra, helping to provide children with access to a safe, modern and conducive learning environment. The initiative is expected to have a far-reaching impact on local communities by improving educational infrastructure and creating opportunities for future generations.

The agreement was signed by The Honourable Maryam bint Issa Al Zadjali, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a and Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

The partnership builds on the remarkable success of the Al Awabi school project, which enabled more than 120 children to benefit from quality pre-school education while creating employment opportunities within the local community. Encouraged by the positive outcomes and community impact of the initiative, both organisations have committed to extending their collaboration to reach more beneficiaries across Oman.

Commenting on the agreement, The Honourable Maryam Al Zadjali, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a, said “Education remains one of the most powerful tools for creating lasting and meaningful change in communities. The success of our partnership with Alizz Islamic Bank in Al Awabi demonstrated the transformative impact that can be achieved when organisations come together with a shared vision. We are delighted to expand this partnership through the restoration of another school that will serve children and families across more than twenty villages in Wilayat Al Hamra.”

Also commenting, Mr. Ali Al Mani, CEO of Alizz Islamic Bank, said “At Alizz Islamic Bank, we believe that sustainable development begins with investing in people and empowering communities. The success of the Al Awabi project reaffirmed the importance of creating educational opportunities that can positively shape future generations. Through this new partnership with Dar Al Atta’a, we are proud to contribute towards restoring another vital educational facility that will benefit children across a wide geographic area and support long-term social development.This initiative reflects our commitment to creating meaningful and sustainable impact in line with our ESG and sustainability strategy, which focuses on empowering communities, advancing education and supporting projects that contribute to Oman’s long-term prosperity.”

The project forms part of Dar Al Atta’a’s ‘Tamkeen’ programme, which aims to support sustainable initiatives that enhance quality of life and create long-term socio-economic benefits for communities. It also aligns with Alizz Islamic Bank’s ongoing efforts to champion initiatives that foster inclusive growth, social wellbeing and community resilience.

The restoration works are expected to commence in the coming months, with the renovated school set to become a valuable educational hub serving children and families from across Wilayat Al Hamra and its surrounding villages.