Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, successfully supported learning continuity for 246,326 students across 518 schools in the UAE following the nationwide transition to distance learning in March 2026.

Through Alef Platform, students resumed lessons without a single day of disruption, demonstrating the strength and scalability of a platform designed to support learning continuity under any circumstances. The achievement reflects the UAE’s strategic decision in 2020 to adopt the Alef Platform as a standard digital learning infrastructure across public schools in all seven Emirates.

Today, Alef Education continues to work closely with the UAE Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) to ensure every student in Grades 5-12 has uninterrupted access to high-quality, AI-supported, Arabic-first learning.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “Our ability to sustain learning for nearly a quarter of a million students without a single day of interruption was not a reactive measure, but the dividend of the UAE’s strategic foresight in adopting the Alef Platform as a national standard in 2020. At Alef Education, we view our platform not merely as a tool for instruction, but as permanent national infrastructure. We remain deeply committed to our partnership with the UAE Ministry of Education, ADEK, KHDA, and private players to ensure that, for every student in the Emirates, the journey of learning remains an unstoppable force.”

Alef Platform sustained educational continuity across a diverse network of schools spanning all seven Emirates, including 118 schools in Abu Dhabi, 97 in Sharjah, 84 in Al Ain, 75 in Dubai, 48 in Ras Al Khaimah, 33 in Fujairah, 30 in Ajman, 24 in Al Dhafra, and 9 in Umm Al Quwain.

Importantly, academic outcomes remained consistent with traditional classroom instruction. Students completed an average of 30.81 lessons each during the distance-learning period, matching the rate achieved during regular in-person schooling. To sustain engagement, teachers created 86,951 interactive classroom games through the platform, with students completing 85 per cent of these activities.

Alef Education’s AI-powered capabilities also played a significant role in supporting learning beyond classroom hours. More than 15,000 students accessed Toki, Alef Education’s Arabic-first AI Tutor, for personalised academic assistance when teachers were unavailable. The platform’s bilingual design, Arabic-first architecture, and native right-to-left functionality further contributed to maintaining strong levels of participation and accessibility.

These results highlight Alef Education’s growing role as a global leader in education technology and its ability to deliver impactful learning outcomes at scale. Through continued collaboration with national education stakeholders, the company remains focused on ensuring uninterrupted access to AI-powered, future-ready learning experiences for every student across the country and beyond.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) is an award-winning AI powered learning solutions provider redefining K to 12 education. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the company serves approximately 2.0 million students and 84,000 educators across 19,000 schools in the UAE, Indonesia, and Morocco.

Its flagship Alef Platform delivers personalized learning experiences that enhance student engagement and outcomes, while its supplemental solutions Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits extend learning across subjects and languages.

Through its innovative use of artificial intelligence, data insights, and culturally relevant content, Alef Education is transforming teaching and learning to advance equity, access, and excellence for every student. For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com

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