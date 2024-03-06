As the first telecom operator in Bahrain to lead the way for Web3, introducing the next evolution of the digital economy.

Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has formed a strategic partnership with Lionscraft to build the infrastructure for Web3, the next evolution of the internet. Web3, built on blockchain technology, aims to decentralize the web, and give users control of their own data and online experiences.

As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain aims to be the leading, trusted, and reputable provider of Web3 infrastructure services in the Kingdom and the region. As a preferred partner for MENA businesses, stc Bahrain will be able to develop robust and profitable Web3 business line, supported by a solid infrastructure.

This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating stc Bahrain’s telco capabilities into the blockchain industry facilitating the introduction of the most innovative products and services, and setting new benchmarks in regional digital evolution. This expansion is aimed at nurturing the advancement of the digital economy and improving the experience of internet users.

The signing ceremony for this partnership by itself is marked as new innovative milestone, being one of a kind to be fully conducted in the metaverse world, showcasing the innovative spirit of both entities and setting a precedent for future digital engagements in the region. Additionally, the partnership agreement itself is deployed as an NFT (non-fungible token) on the Avalanche network, accessible for tracking at https://snowtrace.io/address/0x89620f72AB5Ab9eb67052f9eC08D1378369edfF6.

Within its metadata, there is hash linking to the signed contract, enabling users to authenticate the NFT’s origin and validity.

stc Bahrain chief wholesale officer Mr. Saad Odeh commented on the partnership, saying: “Web3 is progressively solidifying its form. While it may be perceived as another iteration of the internet, it represents a generational shift. stc BH will offer several Web3 infrastructure services, serving as a cornerstone to enable dynamic user experiences while ensuring greater data sovereignty and privacy to internet users.

We are thrilled to contribute to establishing the groundwork for the future and spearheading the transformation of the digital experiences in MENA region. We are committed to executing our mandate of empowering the next phase of digital transformation in alignment with the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.”

Lionscraft CEO Dr. Adilah Hussien added, “Lionscraft is delighted to partner with stc Bahrain, harnessing our collective expertise to forge the path for Web3 innovations. This collaboration represents a shared vision for a decentralized future, where empowerment and user-centric design lead the digital narrative. Together, we are laying the foundational stones for an ecosystem that prioritizes trust, autonomy, and the seamless integration of blockchain technologies into everyday digital interactions.”

Still in the early stages of development, Web3 will offer several benefits for end-users such as increased ownership and control over their data, more personalized and tailored experiences, greater transparency and trust, and access to new and innovative applications. Blockchain technology establishes a robust framework that strengthens security, presenting substantial defenses against unauthorized access and preserving the integrity of transactions.

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

About Lionscraft

Lionscraft was founded in the midst of the digital revolution. We are a dynamic Web3 strategy and technology firm, driving growth and innovation in organizations by harnessing the power of Web3. Lionscraft provides cutting-edge business and technical solutions, empowering organizations to navigate the complex and fast-evolving Web3 landscape. Together with our diverse range of clients – from Web3 industry leaders to global powerhouses in finance, technology, and communications, we are shaping the future of Web3.