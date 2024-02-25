RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Culture announced on Friday the launch of the first National Cultural Metaverse Platform in the world that enables users to enjoy virtual reality history tours and other experiences. The national initiative in the world of the Metaverse is supported by the artificial intelligence system for Generative Media Intelligence (GMI).

The initiative is launched in partnership with droppGroup and its World's First ‘Phygital’ Metaverse, using Hyper ledger Fabric 2.5 block chain technology, which is represented by the Saudi Heritage Metaverse platform, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The platform offers a mix of cultural shows, performances and digital innovation powered by GMI technology, and hosts a dynamic digital environment that allows users to experience many activities and attractions “in real life” as part of the celebration of the Kingdom’s Founding Day that was celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 22.

These activities include engaging cultural attractions such as the History Walk, sectors dedicated to music, art, history, culinary arts, and crafts, as well as mini-video games. The Performance Center will also stream live events including the Founding Day commencement Symphony Concert on the ministry’s Metaverse platform.

The Ministry of Culture’s Metaverse platform is a fully immersive, and web-based experience ready for Mobile XR, ensuring accessibility across a wide range of devices, whether through mobile phones, VR headsets, desktops and other digital devices. The users are guaranteed a seamless entry into the Metaverse to embody the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to inclusivity, enabling a diverse global audience to explore and participate in the rich history of Saudi culture.

This experience enables millions of people from within the Kingdom as well as from all over the world to experience Saudi events in the Metaverse, which represents a turning point in cultural participation, and this initiative represents a major leap in the future of cultural expression and participation.

Those wishing to participate in this unique virtual experience can register via the following link: https: http://cup.moc.gov.sa/.

