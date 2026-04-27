Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: specialized by stc announced today an increased national readiness plan, confirming its role as the Kingdom’s trusted provider of mission‑critical communication solutions. As the national operator for secure and resilient communications, specialized by stc continues to contribute to empowering the Kingdom’s future and wider markets with secure, resilient, and innovative critical communication solutions that support emergency response, defense, industrial operations, and vital infrastructure sectors.

“Our mandate is clear; to ensure that every critical sector in Saudi Arabia is equipped with communication capabilities that are secure, resilient, and ready for the future,” said Khaled Aldharrab, the CEO of specialized by stc. “As we reinforce national readiness, we remain committed to contribute to empowering the Kingdom’s future with innovative mission‑critical technologies that safeguard continuity, accelerate response, and strengthen operational resilience across government and industry.”

This readiness push builds on specialized by stc’s extensive portfolio of mission‑critical platforms, including its (BCN by stc) Business Critical Network, and the (Forun by stc) next‑generation push‑to‑talk solution, all engineered to deliver high availability, encrypted communication, and uninterrupted performance in high‑sensitivity environments. The company also operates advanced operations rooms and event‑management capabilities that support government agencies, mega‑projects, and national events, reinforcing its reputation for reliability, security, and operational excellence.

As the digital transformation and resilience continues under Vision 2030, specialized by stc remains to expanding its partnerships across defense, public safety, energy, transportation, and industrial sectors.

With the backing of stc group’s national infrastructure and its own two decades of mission‑critical expertise, the specialized by stc is uniquely positioned to strengthen the Kingdom’s critical communication ecosystem and empower national readiness today and the Kingdom’s future tomorrow.