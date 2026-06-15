Dubai, UAE: Mashriq Elite Developments, a Dubai-based property developer, has reported significant construction progress across five residential developments in Dubai as it continues to advance a Dh1 billion+ portfolio comprising more than 1,000 residences across some of the emirate’s fastest-growing communities.

Over the past few months, the company has accelerated construction activity across its ongoing developments, including Floarea Grande in Arjan, Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens, Floarea Oasis in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), Floarea Skies in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), and Floarea Breeze in Dubai Islands.

The coordinated progress across multiple sites reflects Mashriq Elite’s disciplined execution strategy and sustained delivery momentum. The update follows the successful delivery of Floarea Residence in Arjan, a 206-unit residential development that marked an important milestone for the company and reinforced its ability to deliver projects on schedule.

“Delivering Floarea Residence was an important milestone for us, but it was never the destination,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments.

“Real estate is built on trust, and trust is earned through execution. Seeing five developments progress simultaneously across Dubai reflects the strength of our planning, our teams, and our commitment to delivering quality homes on schedule. Every milestone brings us closer to creating communities that deliver long-term value for residents and investors.”

Mashriq Elite’s active portfolio spans more than 1,000 residences across Dubai’s key growth corridors, contributing to the emirate’s expanding residential supply and supporting continued demand from both end-users and investors.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for the handover of approximately 380 apartments in Q4 2026 through Floarea Grande and Floarea Vista. In addition, more than 850 residences are planned for delivery over the next two years, further strengthening the company’s development pipeline across Dubai. As construction progresses across its active projects, Mashriq Elite remains focused on disciplined execution, timely delivery, and maintaining consistent quality standards across all developments.

About Mashriq Elite Developments

Mashriq Elite Developments is a Dubai-based real estate developer focused on creating thoughtfully designed residential communities that combine quality, innovation, and long-term value. With a Dh1 billion+ portfolio and developments across key residential destinations in Dubai, the company is committed to disciplined execution, timely delivery, and customer-focused development.