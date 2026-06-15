Cairo:Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has partnered with Telda, the fintech platform specializing in digital financial services, to broaden access to Beltone’s investment products and mutual funds through Telda’s digital platform.

The partnership aims to simplify access to investment solutions by enabling Telda users to investment funds established and managed by Beltone Asset Management. through a seamless digital experience that offers zero commission fees excluding precious metals funds, with the ability to transfer redeemed proceeds directly to the Telda card, supporting broader financial inclusion and expanding participation in investment products across Egypt.

By combining Beltone Asset Management’s institutional expertise and established track record in asset management with Telda’s user-centric digital infrastructure, the collaboration delivers streamlined access to a diversified suite of investment solutions through a fully integrated platform.

Under the partnership, Telda users will gain access to a broad range of funds established and managed by Beltone Asset Management, including the “Meya Meya” fund, the “Sabayek” gold investment fund, “B-Secure,” which offers a high level of liquidity, as well as “Wafra EGX 33,” the Shariah-compliant equity fund, alongside a selection of sector-focused investment funds.

Telda also enables users to open an investment account within minutes using only their national ID, without the need for paperwork or physical branch visits.Telda is designed to make investing simpler and more accessible for everyone. Through Telda, users can monitor stock prices in real time, buy and sell stocks easily with zero subscription fee or commission excluding precious metals funds, reducing the barriers to accessing financial markets.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalil El Bawab, CEO of Local & Regional Markets at Beltone Holding, said: “Our partnership with Telda reflects our commitment to broadening access to investment solutions while evolving how investors engage with financial products in an increasingly digital environment. Through this collaboration, we are extending trusted investment products to a broader segment of users through a seamless and accessible experience.”

For his part, Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda, said:“This partnership marks an important step toward delivering a more integrated financial experience for our users by bringing together everyday financial services and investment solutions within a single platform, enabling our users to access trusted investment products through a simple and flexible digital experience.”

The partnership comes as part of Beltone Asset Management’s strategy to expand the distribution channels of its investment products and strengthen its presence in the Egyptian market by capitalizing on the rapid growth of digital financial services and reaching broader digitally engaged user segments.

About Beltone Asset Management:

Beltone Asset Management, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, is Egypt’s largest independent asset manager and one of the region’s leading investment management firms. Established in 2004, the company manages investments across more than 20 markets in the Middle East and North Africa, delivering innovative investment solutions backed by deep market expertise and a strong commitment to long-term value creation. Supported by a highly experienced investment team with extensive expertise across local and regional markets, Beltone Asset Management follows a disciplined investment approach focused on risk management, sustainable growth, and delivering superior outcomes for institutional and individual investors.

Beltone Holding

(EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading pan-African group headquartered in Egypt, with operations spanning eight countries across North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Empowering growth across every market it serves, Beltone offers a diversified and integrated platform of businesses including leasing and factoring, mortgage finance, consumer finance, SMEs, microfinance, asset management, securities brokerage, investment banking, private equity, venture capital, data science and AI solutions, as well as HR consultancy, recruitment, talent management, and tailored learning and development programs. Through its digital-led platform, the group provides savings services, and mobile payment solutions, reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable growth across the African continent.

For more information: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com

About telda:

Founded in 2021, Telda is Egypt’s leading digital financial platform — and the first app in Egypt to unify everyday payments, card issuance, and securities investment within a single mobile experience. Licensed by the Central Bank of Egypt and the Financial Regulatory Authority. Telda issues Mastercard-powered prepaid cards that work online, in-store, and at ATMs. Easy digital onboarding, no bank account papers required and supports Apple Pay for fully contactless payments. Telda allows users to send and receive money instantly, pay bills, track spending in real time, and now invest directly in stocks listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and a range of investment funds without any extra fees or comissions. All without visiting a branch or going through the usual traditional process. Investment accounts are opened digitally in minutes using a national ID, with returns accessible instantly through the Telda card for everyday spending or ATM withdrawals. Since its public launch in 2022, Telda has grown into Egypt’s first fully integrated financial app, democratizing access to payments, capital markets, and financial tools for millions of Egyptians.