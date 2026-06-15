Loyalty Coins can also be redeemed across an expanded range of travel-related benefits

Doha, Qatar – Qatar Insurance (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of new travel-related features on its QIC App, further enhancing the digital experience for travelers to and from Qatar with extra convenience and ease.

As part of this update, QIC customers can now convert their loyalty Coins into Avios, the loyalty rewards currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club, through QIC App. The converted points can be redeemed across a wide range of travel services, including flight bookings, travel class upgrades, and purchases at Qatar Duty Free, with access to a global network spanning more than 150 destinations with Qatar Airways and its partners.

Furthermore, customers can use their Coins to partially pay for their outbound travel insurance premiums. By combining Coins with other electronic payment options available on QIC App, travelers benefit from greater flexibility and choice in securing suitable coverage, bringing peace of mind while traveling abroad.

To make travel smoother, QIC has launched the Hotels feature through QIC App, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms and providing a streamlined experience that combines ease of use with competitive rates. In partnership with leading service providers and top hospitality venues, the service offers a wide range of options and deals to suit every budget, all while maintaining high standards of service and hospitality.

Further expanding its digital travel offering, QIC has also launched the Calendar feature on its mobile application; an all-in-one gateway that lets visitors and residents of Qatar browse events taking place throughout the year. The feature makes it easy for travelers to plan a more exciting stay by exploring events taking place during their time in Doha, and selecting those of interest through a single interface.

To improve the experience of international visitors, QIC has partnered with Ooredoo to offer complimentary eSIMs to all travelers who purchase Mandatory Visitors' Health Insurance through QIC's digital platforms. Upon completing their purchase, customers receive a dedicated activation link that enables them to download and set up their eSIM before arriving in Qatar, ensuring seamless connectivity and easy communication with family and friends.

Commenting on these enhancements, Mr. Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said: “One of the main characteristics of our digital strategy over the past few years has been evolving from focusing exclusively on core insurance products to expanding into non-insurance digital services for everyday life. The enhancements that we are announcing today reflect this vision and our ongoing efforts to offer travelers a comprehensive set of services that help them travel better with our all-in-one digital ecosystem.”

Al Mannai added: “QIC is committed to continuously redefining digital services at both local and regional levels. We look forward to further enhancing our platform with innovative offerings that elevate the user journey, empowering customers with greater control over their daily lives and delivering a truly digital experience defined by efficiency and convenience.”

It is worth noting that QIC provides a wide range of insurance packages covering global destinations. These include the "Worldwide Travel" package, which covers medical emergencies, flight delays, baggage and passport loss around the world, including the United States and Canada. For travelers heading to Schengen countries, QIC provides the "Fly Europe" package (Schengen Visa Travel Insurance), which includes medical coverage of up to USD 50,000, making it a compliant and widely accepted option for visa requirements.

International visitors traveling to Qatar are offered the fastest platform to obtain a mandatory health insurance policy in less than two minutes, with premiums starting from QAR 50, providing financial protection against emergency medical expenses during their stay.

For more information about QIC, visit qic.online. To download QIC App, visit app.qic.online

Media Contact:

Oualid Bakkas, Content & PR Lead

oualid.bakkas@qicgroup.com.qa