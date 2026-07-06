Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Brain & Performance Centre, a DP World company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai to advance collaboration in human performance, sport science, neuroscience, and cognition.

Formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Provost and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, and Dr Craig Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Brain & Performance Centre, the collaboration brings together academic expertise and industry leadership to address emerging opportunities in performance science and brain health.

As part of the partnership, The Brain & Performance Centre and Middlesex University Dubai's London Sport Institute in Dubai will collaborate on joint research initiatives, professional education programmes, student development opportunities, and knowledge-sharing activities. The partnership is designed to create an ecosystem that fosters interdisciplinary learning and accelerates the translation of scientific research into practical, real-world applications.

The collaboration will also support the development of future talent by providing students and professionals with access to innovative learning experiences and exposure to cutting-edge research in sport science, neuroscience, cognitive performance, and human optimisation.

Dr Craig Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Brain & Performance Centre, said:

"As a company that consistently seeks out like-minded partners who share our commitment to excellence, this partnership brings together two institutions dedicated to advancing human performance and brain health through research, education, and innovation. By combining our expertise with the academic strengths of Middlesex University Dubai and the London Sport Institute in Dubai, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for knowledge exchange, develop future talent, and contribute to new discoveries with real-world impact."

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Provost and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, added:

"This partnership with The Brain and Performance Centre creates exciting opportunities to explore the relationship between physical performance and wellbeing, while giving our students and researchers direct access to industry-led knowledge and real-world applications.

London Sport Institute in Dubai continues to grow, and collaborations such as this will play an important role in shaping the future of sport science and performance research in the region."

The partnership further reinforces Dubai's growing reputation as a global centre for innovation in sport science, neuroscience, and human performance, while supporting the emirate's ambition to become a leading hub for knowledge creation, scientific research, and talent development.

About The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company

The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, is a specialised healthcare centre in Dubai focused on brain health, neurological rehabilitation, human performance, and long-term wellbeing.

The Centre brings together advanced medical technologies, neuroimaging, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, cognitive assessment, physical performance evaluation, rehabilitation, nutrition, and personalised clinical programmes to support both adults and children. Its multidisciplinary team includes medical, radiology, neuropsychology, physiotherapy, nutrition, and performance specialists who work together to deliver individualised care.

The Centre supports a broad range of needs, including neurological recovery, cognitive and physical performance, neurodevelopmental challenges, brain injury, stroke recovery, long COVID-related symptoms, and proactive brain health.

For more information, visit www.braindubai.com