DOHA: ACCIONA is advancing the digitalisation of its desalination plants through the implementation of the Plant Management System (PMS), a digital platform commercialised by Schneider Electric and based on AVEVA™ PI System technology. The solution centralises all plant data and transforms it into real-time performance insights, leveraging ACCIONA’s operational expertise to enhance efficiency and decision-making across its water assets.

PMS integrates information from plant operations, maintenance management systems and process control systems (DCS), eliminating the need for manual KPI calculations and spreadsheet-based reporting. By providing real-time access to both raw data and standardized performance indicators, the platform enables faster, more informed operational decision-making.

A key component of the PMS deployment is OCTOPUS, a digital operations management tool developed by ACCIONA to capture and structure manual operational data. By integrating this information with maintenance and process control data, PMS provides a single, reliable source of operational information and a comprehensive real-time view of plant performance.

Beyond data integration, PMS has been designed as a scalable platform for continuous innovation. Its architecture enables the deployment of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence applications, including a seawater turbidity prediction model that is already running within the platform to help operators anticipate changes in seawater quality and optimise plant performance.

"PMS combines our operational expertise with a powerful digital platform to transform plant data into actionable information, giving our teams a real-time, end-to-end view of performance and enabling better operational decisions," said Guillermo Hijós, O&M Director at ACCIONA for the Water business in the Middle East and Oceania.

Following a successful development phase, PMS is now being progressively deployed across additional projects, supporting ACCIONA’s strategy to standardize digital operations and enhance performance across its water portfolio.

ACCIONA is a global company, a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transport and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €20.24 billion in 2025 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. https://www.acciona-me.com/