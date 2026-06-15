Reflecting its commitment to supporting clean energy solutions and boosting sustainable transport infrastructure in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has partnered with Behbehani Brothers W.L.L., one of Bahrain's leading automotive retailers and the official importer of Porsche in the Kingdom, to install a Porsche Electric Vehicle (EV) charging point at the Sitra Service Station.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Talal Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate, stated: “We are pleased to partner with Behbehani Brothers W.L.L, one of the Kingdom’s leading automotive retailers. The addition of these state-of-the-art Porsche EV charging points reinforces Kanoo Real Estate’s steadfast commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and aligns with national efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. This initiative also enhances customer convenience at Sitra Service Station, which offers a comprehensive range of services, in a one-stop destination.”

Mr. Mohsin Haji, Acting CEO of Kanoo Real Estate, added: “ESG values lie at the core of Kanoo Real Estate’s sustainability commitment, and this collaboration with Behbehani Brothers W.L.L. to introduce Porsche EV charging infrastructure at Sitra Service Station reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth. We also aim to offer a seamless experience for EV owners, allowing them to recharge their vehicles while taking advantage of the station’s diverse range of amenities.”

Representing Behbehani Brothers, Mr. Hussain Shirazi, Deputy Executive Director, stated: “This collaboration with Kanoo Real Estate marks an important milestone in supporting Bahrain's transition towards sustainable transportation. By introducing Porsche charging facilities at a strategic location in Sitra Service Station, we are expanding the Kingdom's EV charging network while delivering the convenience, reliability and performance that premium electric vehicle owners expect."

"Bahrain's EV market is maturing quickly, and the ownership experience must keep pace.” added Mr. David Williams, Head of Business at Behbehani Brothers. “For our clients, this facility means real confidence in going electric, knowing that premium charging is available where and when they need it. That is what the Porsche ownership experience looks like today, and this partnership with Kanoo Real Estate is central to delivering it."

About Kanoo Real Estate:

Since its inception in 1890, Kanoo Real Estate has managed the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s asset requirements commercially. With an expansive portfolio of mixed-use, industrial, residential, office and retail properties, Kanoo Real Estate has a significant regional footprint in major cities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

About Behbehani Brothers:

Established in 1957, Behbehani Brothers has grown to become one of Bahrain's leading automotive retailers, representing a portfolio of 17 internationally renowned automotive brands and delivering premium sales and aftersales experiences through a customer-centric approach. With a longstanding commitment to customer excellence and innovation, Behbehani Brothers continues to play a key role in shaping the future of mobility in Bahrain.

Media Publication Contact:

Eman Mohamed Hadi

Marketing & Branding Manager of Kanoo Real Estate